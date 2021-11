MACON – Mercer University’s Townsend School of Music will begin presenting internationally renowned artists and scholars for the community this winter through the Fabian Center for Musical Excellence. Former chair of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Jane Chu will speak on “How the Arts Prepare Us for Leadership” on Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., and leading touring ensemble Canadian Brass will present a holiday concert on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. to kick off the free offerings to the community in this series.

