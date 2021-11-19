ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Clarios investing $3B in next decade to boost advanced-battery manufacturing for EVs, other vehicles

By Rich Kirchen
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While a possible initial public offering for Glendale-based automotive battery supplier Clarios...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
ithinkdiff.com

Apple’s head of battery development joins Volkswagen to boost its EV plan

Apple has lost another high-profile executive, its global head of battery development Soonho Ahn. The senior executive has joined Volkswagen to develop batteries for its electric vehicle (EV) projects. In September this year, Apple Car chief Doug Field joined Ford Motors as its chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer. Both executives left amidst rumors that the tech giant is pushing to launch its EV in the next four years.
BUSINESS
yicaiglobal.com

Nio's EV Battery Supplier WeLion Secures USD78.2 Million Investment

(Yicai Global) Nov. 26 -- WeLion New Energy Technology, which supplies semi-solid batteries to new energy vehicle maker Nio, has raised CNY500 million (USD78.2 million) from strategic investors, reported to include telecoms giant Huawei Technologies and smartphone behemoth Xiaomi, to fund an unspecified project valued at CNY5 billion (USD782.3 million).
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Rivian Said To Tell Customers They Can Expect Deliveries Beginning March

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) will begin the delivery of its Launch Edition electric pickup trucks in March, Electrek reported on Tuesday, citing a customer email from the company. What Happened: Rivian has informed customers it is ramping up production at its factory in Normal, Illinois to begin deliveries early...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investing#Initial Public Offering
natureworldnews.com

Fire Safety Company Introduces New Equipment to Deal with EV Battery Fires

Rosenbauer, a fire safety company, is always considering new and innovative firefighting strategies. While electric vehicles are no more prone to flames than conventional vehicles, battery fires are distinct from gasoline fires and require specialist equipment to extinguish them efficiently. Battery Fires. Battery fires are often hotter than gasoline flames....
CARS
mitechnews.com

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

DETROIT – The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla just passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid Group just rolled out its first cars with 500+ miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford to GM to...
CARS
Electronic Engineering Times

Keysight and Proventia Partner on Optimizing EV Battery Test Solutions

Keysight Technologies and Proventia are collaborating to improve electric vehicle (EV) battery test solutions. Keysight Technologies Inc. and Proventia Oy are collaborating to improve electric vehicle (EV) battery test solutions. Automotive manufacturers, suppliers and test facilities need to increase the driving range of an EV, its performance and safety, while...
SOFTWARE
dcvelocity.com

Researchers track growth in advanced battery recycling

Demand for lithium-ion (li-ion) battery recycling services is accelerating, and new technologies are emerging to satisfy the need, according to a study from Boston-based Lux Research, released Thursday. The study examines how recyclers, battery manufacturers, and automotive companies are addressing existing infrastructure capacity challenges to build opportunities for recycling li-ion...
ENVIRONMENT
electronicproducts.com

Battery management system minimizes charging time for low-voltage EVs

Sensata Technologies has introduced its new i-BMS battery management system (BMS) for electrified applications up to 60 V. The hardware and software i-BMS15 solution with ASIL C-rated key components targets manufacturers of battery packs and low-voltage electric vehicles including 2- and 3-wheelers, automated guided vehicles, drones, and robotics. The BMS enables battery hot swapping to minimize charging time and when combined with advanced software, the solution helps to increase vehicle range, uptime, and performance.
SOFTWARE
RideApart

ZipCharge Go Is An Electric Vehicle Battery Charger In A Suitcase

Keeping an electric vehicle charged is easy when you have a personal garage or a charging port in a parking structure. If you leave your vehicle on the street, however, securing a charging station-equipped parking spot can be a daunting task. That’s where ZipCharge’s Go portable EV charging station steps in, keeping drivers on the road without access to a wall box.
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Toyota Looks To Invest Billions In North America EV Battery Plant

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) aims to invest billions of dollars to build a battery plant on the outskirts of Greensboro, North Carolina, to ramp up the output of electrified vehicles in the U.S., Bloomberg reports. Toyota looks to partner with Panasonic Corp (OTC: PCRFF) to accomplish the goal. The...
BUSINESS
techxplore.com

Can EV spare battery capacity support the grid?

The University of Queensland has launched a world-first international trial to see if the spare battery capacity in electric vehicles (EV) could be used to support the uptake of renewable energy, support the grid, and potentially power homes in the future. In a project co-funded by the iMOVE Cooperative Research...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
myvehicle.ie

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market Doubles

According to SNE Research, the total global battery capacity for passenger xEVs (buses and trucks are excluded) registered in July amounted to 20.7 GWh. This was a massive increase of 113% more than the same period in 2020. CATL remains the number one manufacturer in the xEV battery market with...
ECONOMY
mining.com

Rio Tinto invests in European EV battery producer InoBat Auto

Rio Tinto (ASX, LON, NYSE: RIO) announced Tuesday it is investing in European battery technology and manufacturing company InoBat Auto. The world’s second-largest miner is expanding its footprint in Europe — in July committing $2.4 billion to the Jadar lithium-borates project in Serbia, one of the largest greenfield lithium projects in development. Rio said last month 60 Jadar mines wouldn’t fill the looming lithium gap.
BUSINESS
