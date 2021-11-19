ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

Pharr PD: 18-year-old charged with burglary of a vehicle

By Paola Cepeda
 6 days ago

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Miguel Marroquin was arrested on Wednesday.

McAllen man attempts to entice minor on social media, sentenced to prison

An officer responded to a victim that told police they were following Marroquin after seeing him break into their vehicle.

Marroquin has been charged with burglary of a vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity according to police.

The 18-year-old took cash from the victim’s vehicle, which has been returned. The amount was not disclosed.

Edinburg PD: Woman found dead in car identified

Police also state in the release that Marroquin is a member of a gang.

Pharr Police remind the public to report any criminal activity to Pharr Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-TIPS.

