Pharr PD: 18-year-old charged with burglary of a vehicle
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Miguel Marroquin was arrested on Wednesday.
An officer responded to a victim that told police they were following Marroquin after seeing him break into their vehicle.
Marroquin has been charged with burglary of a vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity according to police.
The 18-year-old took cash from the victim's vehicle, which has been returned. The amount was not disclosed.
Police also state in the release that Marroquin is a member of a gang.
Pharr Police remind the public to report any criminal activity to Pharr Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-TIPS.
