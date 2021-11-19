ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Brownsville: Three arrested for murder

By Steven Masso
 6 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men were arrested on Thursday for a murder that occurred in August.

Hector Hugo Lopez, Carlos Alberto Lopez and Michael Rodriguez were arrested after “an extensive investigation,” according to a press release from the Brownsville Police Department.

The release stated that the murder occurred on Aug. 4, 2021, at the 5400 block of Boca Chica Blvd.

Authorities noted that a white, four-door vehicle had crashed into several vehicles at the location. Upon inspection, officers noticed the driver’s side door was open. An officer located a man in the driver’s seat slumped over with a gunshot wound.

Edinburg PD: Woman found dead in car identified

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Edgar Barrera.

Brownsville PD’s Criminal Investigation Unit was able to secure warrants for all three subjects. Detectives were able to locate Hector Lopez, 24, and Carlos Lopez, 20, at a residence in the Southeast side of Brownsville, the release stated.

Brownsville PD, in corroboration with US Marshal’s Fugitive Taskforce, was able to locate Michael Rodriguez, who was arrested in West Texas.

Brownsville: 21-year-old arrested at Veterans Bridge with $137k worth of cocaine

Hector and Carlos Lopez were arraigned on Friday.

Their charges include: Murder, Engaged in Organized Criminal Activity and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

They each have bonds totaling $1,040,000.

Rodriguez is awaiting extradition to Cameron County, according to the release.

#Murder
