NFL

Colin Kaepernick on Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict: 'White Supremacy Cannot be Reformed'

By Timothy Rapp
Bleacher Report
 6 days ago

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick reacted to the outcome of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial after the jury found him not guilty on all counts:. Rittenhouse was acquitted on five charges—first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety—after shooting and killing Anthony...

Heat Nation

Dwyane Wade's emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
Primetimer

Colin Kaepernick's Colin in Black & White is a bad show that is "Black empowerment for beginners"

"It is not a show that traffics in subtlety; honestly, the only way it could be more obvious is if they used that Family Matters, TGIF-very-special-episode music to underscore the point every time a white man tells Colin—the character who represents the show's hero and occasional narrator in some interstitial biographical bits—to turn down all that damn rap music," says Israel Daramola, who is Black, of the Netflix limited series. "The show tries to make Colin (played by Jaden Michael) and his childhood seem interesting by taking the laundry list of racial resentments that would build over time while living in a mostly white enclave with adoptive white parents and then stitching them alongside a series of interludes in which the real, grown-up Kap explains an overarching thesis for how whiteness imposes its will on black people on a macro level. There are kind of a lot of personal shots at his parents—played here, inexplicably, by Nick Offerman and Mary Louise Parker—for being ignorant about how to deal with their black son when he wants to wear braids, or siding with other white adults whenever they treat him inhumanely. There's also animosity towards coaches who dismiss him as a quarterback or scoff that he's not 'playing the right way.' Again, this is not new stuff; even goofing on this kind of hackish bigotry is familiar by now. In one episode, Kaepernick seems to want credit for finding black women beautiful and wanting to date one over the white girl his mom picked out for him (there's a LOT of parental resentment, I cannot stress this enough). Personal stories of racism are important, because they create an overarching narrative of what it is to be black in America. But also there is something to be said about the ways in which mostly well-off black people depict the personal microaggressions they face while living amongst white people and comparing it to the much graver circumstances of the poor and black who end up receiving the material consequences and violence of white racism."
Acting 'a piece of cake' for Colin Kaepernick

Ava DuVernay, who co-created and executive produced new Colin Kaepernick drama "Colin in Black and White," says the former quarterback was a natural in front of the camera. (Nov. 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/0ff22a2e066e46e2918823d119109bbf.
The Daily Gazette

MacAdam: No gray area in Kaepernick's 'Colin in Black & White'

Aaron Rodgers has rightfully been blasted for blowing smoke up the stadium tunnel about his vaccination status. The quarterback's behavior and wrist-slap punishment were quickly drawn in stark contrast in many circles to how Colin Kaepernick was treated for taking a knee in protest of police brutality and racial and social inequality. Five years ago.
The Independent

Vaccine sceptic NFL star Aaron Rodgers denies having 'Covid toe'

American football player and vaccine sceptic Aaron Rodgers has denied claims that he has "Covid toe" and insisted his foot injury has nothing to do with coronavirus.The Green Bay Packers quarterback, who refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and recently returned to play after becoming infected with it, had appeared to suggest in interview with radio host Pat McAfee on Tuesday that his injury was Covid-related.But in a press conference on Wednesday, he said that comment had been a joke and that the real cause was an ordinary fracture, holding up his foot to show reporters that it was...
Bleacher Report

Daniel Jones: 'I Feel Responsible' for Giants' Lack of Production on Offense

In the midst of another subpar season, the New York Giants fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday. Quarterback Daniel Jones told reporters on Wednesday that he blames himself for the team's struggles. "I feel responsible for our lack of production as an offense," Jones said. "I feel that. I...
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens might be on to something special with young wide receiver corps | COMMENTARY

Shortly after this season is over, and if everyone still standing remains healthy, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta will breathe a sigh of relief. The Ravens finally have a good, young group of receivers and a potential No. 1 in rookie Rashod Bateman. That might not sound like a major accomplishment to some organizations, but it is in Baltimore. The disappointments have been numerous, ...
Bleacher Report

49ers' Kyle Shanahan: 'We've Made It Clear' Trey Lance Is 'Our Guy of the Future'

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reaffirmed the franchise's commitment to Trey Lance in response to a question about Jimmy Garoppolo's future in the Bay Area. Shanahan didn't close the door on Garoppolo's return but said Lance "is our guy of the future." Aaron Rodgers may have thrown a...
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Says He's Spoken to NFL About Officiating Concerns

Following Thursday's game with the Las Vegas Raiders that featured a combined 28 penalties called, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy contacted the NFL about the officials' use of flags. Speaking to reporters on Friday, McCarthy said he's already had one conversation with the league office and has another planned...
Bleacher Report

Report: Cowboys' Trysten Hill Won't Be Suspended for John Simpson Altercation

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill reportedly won't be suspended for throwing a punch at Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson after Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game. Cowboys DT Trysten Hill taking a swing at Raiders guard John Simpson after the game last night<br><br>(Video: <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a>) <a href="https://t.co/Zp7Z8VhrFU">pic.twitter.com/Zp7Z8VhrFU</a>. Ian Rapoport and...
nfltraderumors.co

Steelers Make Five Moves

WR Rico Bussey (Injured) Sternberger, 25, was a third-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He originally signed a four-year, $3,526,524 rookie contract including a $1,006,524 signing bonus. Sternberger opened his rookie season on injured reserve before being designated to return in December. Green Bay waived him a few...
