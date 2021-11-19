Virginia Nov. 19 COVID-19 update: Virus levels rising slightly again; FDA approves boosters for all adults

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s COVID metrics have somewhat hit a snag and appear to be rising slightly again.

Virginia’s reporting about 1,500 new cases per day and its percent of tests coming back positive has gone up slightly to 5.8%. This slight resurgence in virus levels is also being reported in other areas of the country.

Still, Virginians are among the most vaccinated in the country, with 76.4% of adults fully vaccinated. Booster shots were also just approved on Friday by the FDA for all adults.

Reported deaths (24 per day) are still falling after getting as high as 46 per day back in October. Hospitalizations are still falling overall (847 patients currently).

State metrics

New cases (+1,762 , 951,698 total), 1,518 per day and rising slightly

, 951,698 total), 1,518 per day and rising slightly Deaths ( +22 , 14,492 total)

, 14,492 total) Current hospitalizations ( 847 total currently ), no change from Thursday

), no change from Thursday Test positivity: 5.8% , rising slightly

, rising slightly Vaccine doses administered: 12,324,275

Percent of population with at least one dose: 73% (6,233,856)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 86.6%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 64.3% (5,485,628)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 76.4%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 1,017,701

For more vaccine data, click here .

Local cases

Accomack: 4,163 cases, 320 hospitalized, 80 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 29,361 cases, 1338 hospitalized, 368 deaths (+40 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,664 cases, 76 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 3,951 cases, 92 hospitalized, 79 deaths (+10 cases)

Hampton: 15,327 cases, 704 hospitalized, 244 deaths (+14 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 4,576 cases, 231 hospitalized, 91 deaths (+11 cases)

James City County: 7,247 cases, 258 hospitalized, 95 deaths (+22 cases)

Mathews: 904 cases, 28 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 20,981 cases, 799 hospitalized, 304 deaths (+31 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 24,849 cases, 1,533 hospitalized, 354 deaths (+27 cases, -2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 1,167 cases, 103 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 1,362 cases, 37 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 12,875 cases, 930 hospitalized, 248 deaths (+12 cases, + hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 2,421 cases, 87 hospitalized, 67 deaths (+3 cases)

Suffolk: 11,124 cases, 709 hospitalized, 244 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 50,754 cases, 2,647 hospitalized, 568 deaths (+43 cases, -3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 1,188 cases, 36 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+3 cases)

York: 5,624 cases, 131 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+10 cases)

