Community youth running program grants

HARRISBURG – The Central PA Food Bank has received a $110,000 grant from Feeding America and an anonymous donor to address food insecurity among military families and veterans through its MilitaryShare program. The program was established in 2015 as a first of its kind in PA and one of the first in the nation. Recognizing that veterans are often hesitant to seek assistance, the Food Bank developed partnerships with trusted military service organizations. As a result, MilitaryShare distributes food to veteran and military families on-site at armories, VFW’s, and AMVET locations. The Food Bank currently operates 38 MilitaryShare sites throughout 20 central PA counties, serving more than 5,700 individuals annually. You can find area MilitaryShare distribution sites and more information about the program by clicking on the banner below.
