Community youth running program grants

By Nickolas Bagley
youthtoday.org
 6 days ago

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, regional,...

youthtoday.org

youthtoday.org

Youth development, education and mentorship program support grants

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: Child/Youth Development, Education, Mentorship, Nonprofit Support.
CHARITIES
mahometdaily.com

Lincoln Trail Youth Leadership continues to serve the community

A group of students from Mahomet-Seymour Lincoln Trail Elementary has teamed up to selflessly serve members of their community. The Youth Leadership Club (YLC) along with students from Dana Martin’s 5th-grade class set a goal to raise $6,000 for people in need. Collected funds “would be used to cover rent,...
MAHOMET, IL
wdac.com

Grant Awarded To Help MilitaryShare Program

HARRISBURG – The Central PA Food Bank has received a $110,000 grant from Feeding America and an anonymous donor to address food insecurity among military families and veterans through its MilitaryShare program. The program was established in 2015 as a first of its kind in PA and one of the first in the nation. Recognizing that veterans are often hesitant to seek assistance, the Food Bank developed partnerships with trusted military service organizations. As a result, MilitaryShare distributes food to veteran and military families on-site at armories, VFW’s, and AMVET locations. The Food Bank currently operates 38 MilitaryShare sites throughout 20 central PA counties, serving more than 5,700 individuals annually. You can find area MilitaryShare distribution sites and more information about the program by clicking on the banner below.
HARRISBURG, PA
KIVI-TV

Lincoln County Youth Center receives grant from Blue Cross of Idaho

LINCOLN COUNTY — The Lincoln County Youth Center received a $50,000 grant from Chobani late last month to help start a business incubator program. The purpose of the program is to help kids learn how to launch their own businesses. Late last week, the youth center received additional funding by...
IDAHO STATE
#Youth Sports#In Youth#Charity#Nonprofit Toolbox#Grants
14news.com

Evansville non-profit helping foster youth receives $10K grant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Evansville non-profit just received a boost from CenterPoint Energy. Foster Care in the U.S. was awarded a $10,000 grant from the CenterPoint Energy Foundation. [PREVIOUS: Evansville non-profit secures home for homeless foster youth]. The non-profit says the grant will support construction, renovation and operations...
EVANSVILLE, IN
adafruit.com

Youth Focused Programs from Digital Mi’kmaq

Digital Mi’kmaq has a series of youth focused programs including an Enriched STEAM Curriculum, Backyard Science, Project Based Science, Gaming – with Glooscap and so much more!. Our Indigenous suite of youth focused programs aims to deliver a new model of economic prosperity. Ones that are connected, meaningful and current...
KIDS
the-journal.com

Popular Cortez endurance race is a fundraiser for youth programs

Proceeds from the annual 12 Hours of Mesa Verde mountain bike race were donated to community programs this month. This year, $69,980 was donated to 10 organizations, with a focus on youth programs, said race venue coordinator Cap Allen. “Over the 15 years this event has been held, the total...
CORTEZ, CO
advantagenews.com

Transit agency launches grant program

The Agency for Community Transit plans to distribute $2 million through a new grant program. Starting Jan. 1, the money will be available to cities, villages, townships, park districts, transit districts, airport districts, and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations based in or providing services within Madison County. The money is intended to...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Enid News and Eagle

Youth and Family Services hosts art auction to fund programs for youth in need

ENID, Okla. — A local annual auction and fundraising campaign currently is running to provide funding needed to keep a residential youth shelter open. The Nights of Shelter campaign, hosted by Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma, began its third annual auction event Nov. 9. The online art auction runs on Facebook until the end of November. On Nov. 30, from 6-8 p.m., a Meet the Artists reception will be held at DaVinci’s Coffeehouse & Gelateria on Willow, where the final night of the auction will wrap up.
ENID, OK
hampdenda.com

Local Non-profits receive $51,500 from District Attorney’s Forfeiture Community Support Grant Program

November 18, 2021 -Springfield- Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni presented eight local non-profits with community support grants totaling $51,500. Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni, stated: “We are delighted and proud to provide resources to very worthy organizations doing important work to help people here in Hampden County. This money is ordered forfeited by the court and comes from the illegal narcotics trade, which, with my office’s effort, is now being redirected to help kids in our communities stay safe and avoid crime. It is a wonderful way to turn the bad into the very good.”
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
pagosasprings.com

Shooting Range Grant Development Program.

Over the 30 or so years that I worked with hunting promotions in the Pagosa area having a shooting range was an on and off desire of many locals. Several efforts were started and progressed towards that end but none made it far enough to be considered seriously. Everyone agreed that a range was a good idea for hunters and locals alike and knowledgeable folks thought it would be an overall successful effort. All of them failed. It is still a good idea and considering that there is money being offered to help with a program it is a natural for a sportsman’s group.
WSAW

Evers: $6M in grants will focus on youth, domestic abuse, and homelessness

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Money from the American Rescue Plan Act will provide $6 million in assistance to people in Wisconsin experiencing homelessness, along with victims of domestic abuse. Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers announced targeted grants. The grants will be split up into two programs. Up to $4 million will...
WAUSAU, WI
Pantagraph

LETTER: Gambling youth prevention program

I am the Communications Coordinator for Focus Youth Gambling Prevention, a prevention program of the Illinois Association for Behavioral Health. I am writing to raise awareness of an issue rapidly growing in Illinois - youth gambling. On average, youth are exposed to gambling at age 10, which is earlier than...
GAMBLING
HuntingtonNYNow

$75,000 Grant to Aid Program for Veterans

Island Harvest has received a $75,000 grant for its Operation: HOPE, a mobile program of food, supplies and services for veteran communities. Assemblyman Steve Stern, D – Huntington, announced today that he was able to secure the funding for at-risk Long Island veterans. “As a member of the New York...
HUNTINGTON, NY
KTVL

Yreka scrambles to apply for grant to help homeless youth

The Yreka City Council now only has a little over a month to apply for grant funds that could be applied towards an emergency shelter for homeless youth across the county. The topic was brought to the city council Tuesday night during the public comment portion by Sarah Springfield, Executive Director of Youth Empowerment Siskiyou (Y.E.S.), the non-profit organization hoping to apply for the funds once granted.
YREKA, CA
Lootpress

Harmony for Hope introduces new youth program

MOUNT HOPE, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Harmony for Hope, a non-profit organization with a strong desire to unite the communities of southern West Virginia through art and music, has introduced its newest youth program: Harmony Kids. Harmony for kids is a program for those ages eight to 18. According to program...
HARMONY, WV
thenewjournalandguide.com

Community Leadership Partners Award $200K To Aid Youth

The Community Leadership Partners giving group recently awarded $200,000 in grants to 15 area nonprofits focused on helping “opportunity youth.” These organizations serve young people ages 16-24 who may be in middle or high school, or are neither working, nor in school, nor serving in the military. They need help finding jobs, getting an education, and developing life skills.
NORFOLK, VA

