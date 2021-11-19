Community youth running program grants

Over the 30 or so years that I worked with hunting promotions in the Pagosa area having a shooting range was an on and off desire of many locals. Several efforts were started and progressed towards that end but none made it far enough to be considered seriously. Everyone agreed that a range was a good idea for hunters and locals alike and knowledgeable folks thought it would be an overall successful effort. All of them failed. It is still a good idea and considering that there is money being offered to help with a program it is a natural for a sportsman’s group.

