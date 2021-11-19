$7.5 million settlement for kids of Black man fatally shot by police announced by family, Southern California city

Lawyers representing the three young children of a Black man who was shot and killed by police in Southern California last year have agreed to a $7.5 million settlement with the City of Pasadena, according to the city and family attorneys.

The agreement settles one of three lawsuits connected to the death of Anthony McClain, a Black man who was fatally shot by a Pasadena police officer during an August 2020 traffic stop, according to the Pasadena Star-News.

Lisa Derderian, a public information officer for the City of Pasadena, confirmed news of the settlement to USA TODAY, adding in a statement that the settlement is not an "admission of guilt or wrongdoing" but will "prevent further prolonged and expensive proceedings." She said the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office is reviewing the shooting.

Diondra Williams and Solemuli Afaese, who are both mothers of McClain's children, will each receive $2.5 million, said attorney Caree Harper in a Friday statement. Kimberly Jenkins, mother of McClain's eldest child, will also receive $2.5 million, attorney John Burton told USA TODAY on Friday.

"Sadly, the money being paid on behalf of the City will not bring my son’s father back to life," Jenkins said in a statement sent by Burton. "We are still waiting for the officer who shot and killed him to be held accountable."

On Aug. 15, 2020, McClain was a passenger in a vehicle that police pulled over because of a missing front license plate. After Pasadena Police Officer Edwin Dumaguindin asked McClain to get out of the car, video shows him running away.

That's when Dumaguindin fired two shots at McClain. One bullet grazed McClain's shoulder while the other hit his back, according to an autopsy report. McClain died hours later.

Police have said McClain was armed. His family has disputed that a gun recovered near the scene was his.

Video footage released after the shooting does not appear to show a weapon.

In her announcement of the settlement, Harper, the family attorney, demanded that the Pasadena Police Department stop handcuffing mortally wounded suspects, shooting at the backs of people who are fleeing and pulling over cars for minor infractions.

Williams and Afaese, plan to lay flowers at the scene of the shooting on Friday, Harper said.

