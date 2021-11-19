ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$7.5 million settlement for kids of Black man fatally shot by police announced by family, Southern California city

By Christine Fernando, USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Lawyers representing the three young children of a Black man who was shot and killed by police in Southern California last year have agreed to a $7.5 million settlement with the City of Pasadena, according to the city and family attorneys.

The agreement settles one of three lawsuits connected to the death of Anthony McClain, a Black man who was fatally shot by a Pasadena police officer during an August 2020 traffic stop, according to the Pasadena Star-News.

Lisa Derderian, a public information officer for the City of Pasadena, confirmed news of the settlement to USA TODAY, adding in a statement that the settlement is not an "admission of guilt or wrongdoing" but will "prevent further prolonged and expensive proceedings." She said the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office is reviewing the shooting.

'Chased down' and killed: Trial over Arbery's death reveals 'painful' similarity to case that launched BLM

Race and justice: Rittenhouse case, Arbery death trial reflect deepening political and racial divides

Diondra Williams and Solemuli Afaese, who are both mothers of McClain's children, will each receive $2.5 million, said attorney Caree Harper in a Friday statement. Kimberly Jenkins, mother of McClain's eldest child, will also receive $2.5 million, attorney John Burton told USA TODAY on Friday.

"Sadly, the money being paid on behalf of the City will not bring my son’s father back to life," Jenkins said in a statement sent by Burton. "We are still waiting for the officer who shot and killed him to be held accountable."

On Aug. 15, 2020, McClain was a passenger in a vehicle that police pulled over because of a missing front license plate. After Pasadena Police Officer Edwin Dumaguindin asked McClain to get out of the car, video shows him running away.

That's when Dumaguindin fired two shots at McClain. One bullet grazed McClain's shoulder while the other hit his back, according to an autopsy report. McClain died hours later.

Study: Police kill more people in this state than any other. And many deaths go unreported.

George Floyd, Trayvon Martin: For many Black Americans, these deaths and others have caused lasting trauma

Police have said McClain was armed. His family has disputed that a gun recovered near the scene was his.

Video footage released after the shooting does not appear to show a weapon.

In her announcement of the settlement, Harper, the family attorney, demanded that the Pasadena Police Department stop handcuffing mortally wounded suspects, shooting at the backs of people who are fleeing and pulling over cars for minor infractions.

Williams and Afaese, plan to lay flowers at the scene of the shooting on Friday, Harper said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: $7.5 million settlement for kids of Black man fatally shot by police announced by family, Southern California city

