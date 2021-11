People Can Fly considers the latest update for Outriders as “wrapping up work on the base game”. For those who were expecting the biggest update for the game yet to feature additional story content, mods or perhaps even a new character class, that might come as a disappointment. But fear not: dubbed as New Horizon, the latest update for Outriders still brings new content as well as a host of improvements. Better yet, it paves the way for People Can Fly’s future plans; a new expansion for the game, called Worldslayer, is set for launch next year.

