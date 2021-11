It's looking more likely that the Detroit Lions could have a new face at quarterback on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Starter Jared Goff will miss practice Wednesday with an oblique injury, giving way to Tim Boyle for first-team practice reps, Lions coach Dan Campbell said, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Goff's injury, suffered in a 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, is being deemed day-to-day.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO