The Falcons had an equally abysmal performance against the Cowboys as they had against the Eagles in the season opener. There weren’t many things that went right for Atlanta. On all fronts, they struggled. The offense couldn’t move the ball through the air or on the ground outside of a couple of drives early in the game, and the defense couldn’t pressure Dak Prescott or stop any other facet of the Dallas offense. But what makes the loss even worse, multiple key starters left the game on Sunday.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO