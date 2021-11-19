ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHC (Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins + Chris Chaney) Reveal ‘Devil That You Know’ Video + ‘Lazy Eyes’ Song

By Chad Childers
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE: NHC have now teamed up with director Liam Lynch to provide a new video for their song "Devil That You Know." Have a look at the clip in the player below. Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins and Chris Chaney are back with two more new songs from their new project, aptly...

