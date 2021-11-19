Top 10 Best-Selling Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One Games in Japan - Sales

Out of Line is a beautiful 2D side-scrolling platformer puzzle game with awesome hand-drawn assets. Incarnate San, a child yearning for freedom, carries a spear that he will use in order to solve the different puzzles ahead. That spear reacts to elements, but also sticks well to walls and other blocking elements. This spear helps San elevate himself in areas where he needs it, and solve the puzzles ahead as this will be the player’s main tool to solve them! Indeed, here the spear is used as a tool, not a weapon. While this helps to convey important personality traits for San, it also is the core concept that defines the broad gameplay experience of Out of Line.

