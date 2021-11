Breaking with what had been a yearly routine prior to the pandemic, King County will opt not to conduct its “point in time” count of homeless residents in 2022. The county is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to perform a count of those living unsheltered in odd-numbered years. HUD then uses that data to allocate federal funding. Up until this last year, King County had opted to exceed that mandate and do the count annually.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO