Energy Industry

CBAK Energy Begins Operations At Nanjing Lithium Battery Manufacturing Facility

By Akanksha Bakshi
 6 days ago
CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ: CBAT) commenced operations at its lithium battery manufacturing plant in Nanjing in China's Jiangsu province. The plant is equipped with an initial annual capacity of 0.7 GWh...

