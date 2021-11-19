Worcester Receives $250,000 Grant for Police Body Cameras

SHREWSBURY - The Shrewsbury Police Department announced on Thursday, November 18, it is creating a community policing initiative for the holiday season. “One of the areas that will be the Shrewsbury Police Departments main focus during the holidays will be the Lakeway Business District,” said the statement, citing the area as one of the busiest areas of town during the holidays.

