Worcester, MA

Worcester Receives $250,000 Grant for Police Body Cameras

 6 days ago
The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security [EOPSS] announced on Thursday, November 18, recipients of $20 million in Fiscal...

Worcester Man Convicted in Fatal Stabbing in 2016

WORCESTER - Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early Jr.’s office announced that a Worcester Superior Court jury convicted Jose Morales, 25, of Worcester, for second-degree murder on Monday, November 22. After a weeklong trial, the jury found Morales guilty of stabbing 37-year-old Lee Daniels on July 20, 2016. First responders...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Man Arrested for Multiple Car Break-Ins

WORCESTER - Police responded to reports of a man breaking into cars on Lantern Lane during the morning on Tuesday, November 23. At around 6:50 AM, police observed a man matching the description provided by several callers around Lynwood Lane. Police identified the man as Evensly Phard, 23, of Worcester. Phard had an active warrant for his arrest.
WORCESTER, MA
50-Year-Old Worcester Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking

WORCESTER - A federal judge sentenced a local man on Friday, November 19, in connection with a fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy. Robert Young, 50, of Worcester, received a sentence of five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, cocaine base and fentanyl in October 2018.
WORCESTER, MA
Shrewsbury Announces Holidays Community Policing Initiative

SHREWSBURY - The Shrewsbury Police Department announced on Thursday, November 18, it is creating a community policing initiative for the holiday season. “One of the areas that will be the Shrewsbury Police Departments main focus during the holidays will be the Lakeway Business District,” said the statement, citing the area as one of the busiest areas of town during the holidays.
SHREWSBURY, MA
All Vaccinated Eligible for COVID-19 Booster Shot

WORCESTER - City Manager Ed Augustus’ office said on Friday, November 19, that all fully vaccinated adults in Massachusetts ages 18 and older are eligible and encouraged to receive a COVID-19 booster shot. Fully vaccinated individuals may choose the vaccine manufacturer of their choice six months after thee second Moderna...
WORCESTER, MA
Brockton Man Arrested After Bank Robbery in Worcester

WORCESTER - Police arrested a Brockton man a few minutes after a bank robbery on Park Avenue on Monday, November 15. A mask-wearing man approached a teller at Cornerstone Bank, at 230 Park Avenue, and handed her a note demanding cash around noon. The man held his hand inside his sweatshirt, creating the perception he had a firearm. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
BROCKTON, MA
Worcester Joins MBTA Youth Discount Program

Worcester joined the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority [MBTA] Youth Pass program, which is now accepting applications from eligible young people between the ages of 12 and 25 who meet the program's requirements. The program helps eligible young people receive half-off one-way fares and monthly passes for $30. Individuals are eligible...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Man Charged with Robbery of Local Pizza Shop

WORCESTER - A report of an armed robbery led Police to a Main Street pizza shop on Monday, November 8, leading to the arrest of a man. Police arrived at Go Grande Pizza, at 1168 Main Street, shortly after 1:30 AM on Monday. Witnesses reported a male entered the store and began threatening those inside, saying he would shoot them. He also intentionally spit on a woman. When confronted, he took a fighting stance and threatened to fight them.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester, MA
ABOUT

Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.

 https://thisweekinworcester.com/

