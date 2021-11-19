Arizona vs. Washington State score predictions

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will head to Tennessee this Saturday at 3:30pm. The Dawgs are around three-touchdown favorites. Here are our score predictions. Personally, this was one of the most difficult Georgia games to forecast over the last couple of seasons or so. After first believing the Bulldogs would easily prevail, I now think Tennessee keeps it close into the second half, before Georgia wins somewhat comfortably. Volunteer QB Hendon Hooker’s ability to run/scramble north and south, plus, the raucous Neyland Stadium crowd should keep Tennessee in the game long enough for it to cover the current lofty three-touchdown spread—but barely. Dawgs drop their second in a row against the number for the first time since the Florida-Mississippi State games last season. Prediction: Georgia 37, Tennessee 20.

