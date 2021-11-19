Find ways to maintain Japan's nursing care system while slowing cost increases
ncadvertiser.com
7 days ago
The following editorial appeared in Friday's Japan News-Yomiuri. The costs of nursing care services have continued to balloon. Due to the rapidly aging population, it is necessary to speed up reforms to maintain the nursing care insurance system. According to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, the total costs...
SALT LAKE CITY – The governor is calling on Utahns to help the state government find ways to keep the rising costs of health care down. The state is forming a new group designed to find strategies to improve health care while keeping premiums from skyrocketing. Doctors who spoke with...
Patients with congenital agammaglobulinemia — a rare immunodeficiency disorder — who are treated with immunoglobulin replacement therapy have a lower risk of premature death than those treated with hematopoietic stem cell transplant, but take on a major financial burden, a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia study found. The hospital's study used...
Private equity-owned nursing homes saw an increase in emergency room visits and hospitalizations among long-term residents and an increase in Medicare costs, an investigation published Nov. 19 in JAMA Health Forum found. Researchers analyzed 9,864 nursing homes in the U.S., including 9,632 residents in 302 nursing homes acquired by private...
Moe Kaneko's father has dementia, and she carried much of the burden of care for him. She's one of many young care givers in Japan, a country with an ageing population. But Ms Kaneko hopes to make a difference and help other young carers like herself.
CarePlus NJ joined Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey’s Integrated System of Care Program, which addresses complex care needs of patients/members with serious mental illness and substance use disorder, according to a Wednesday announcement. As an ISC ambassador, CarePlus NJ will streamline and improve access to integrated primary...
In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
If you‘ve shopped the Affordable Care Act marketplace for a health plan in recent years only to be disappointed by its price tags, you might want to try again. More Americans than ever qualify for federal subsidies to reduce what they spend on health insurance in 2022 — including millions who are under 65 and self-employed, run a small business or don’t have an employer who offers sufficient benefits.
(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s exports gained at the slowest pace in eight months in October, adding to signs that global supply constraints are still weighing on the economy after it contracted by more than expected last quarter. The value of Japan’s overseas shipments increased 9.4% from a year earlier, according to...
Breast cancer found to be the most expensive type of the disease, costing approximately $3.4 billion in the United States. Care for the 15 most common types of cancer in the United States cost approximately $156.2 billion in 2018, according to the results of a study by the Penn State College of Medicine published in JAMA Network Open.
Inflation is continuing, and so is the Senior Citizens League’s effort to convince Congress to give Social Security recipients a fourth stimulus check. As prices for goods and services continue to rise across the nation, those on a fixed income are losing their power to purchase everyday necessities. The entire...
The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
The Social Security system—officially referred to as OASDI in the US, according to Investopedia—provides benefits for retirees and surviving spouses, as well as those who have lost a spouse or a qualifying ex-spouse and the disabled. Because of the rapid rise in inflation, the Senior Citizens League urges Congress to provide a $1,400 fourth stimulus check for Social Security recipients.
Two children have fallen ill after a California vaccine clinic gave multiple kids doses of the COVID-19 shot higher than what is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Sutter Health, in Antioch - around 30 miles east of Oakland - accidentally gave 14 children aged five to...
In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
Two potentially lifesaving blood-pressure drugs could be causing more harm than good, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lupin Pharmaceuticals announced a voluntary recall of all of its Irbesartan tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets, many of which could contain high levels of a cancer-causing impurity.
A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
Comments / 0