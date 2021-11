Mercedes have filed a request for ‘Right of Review’ following the controversial clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton on Lap 48 at the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix. The Sao Paulo GP was full of exhilarating action as Hamilton weaved his way through the field after having to incur several penalties over the race weekend. On Lap 48, Hamilton was finally close enough to make a move on Verstappen heading into turn 4 of the circuit.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO