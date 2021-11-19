ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Stellantis to require all U.S. workers to be fully vaccinated

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Stellantis NV will require all U.S. salaried non-represented employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan....

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will require essential, nonresident travelers crossing U.S. land borders, such as truck drivers, government and emergency response officials, to be fully vaccinated beginning on Jan. 22, the administration planned to announce. A senior administration official said the requirement, which the White House previewed in...
Republic Monitor

Essential and Non-essential Foreign Travelers are Required to be Fully Vaccinated Upon Entering the U.S Boarders

President Joe Biden and his administration taking the first steps toward requiring all foreign travelers essential or non-essentials to be fully vaccinated upon entering any U.S. state effectively by January 22, a senior administration official said Tuesday. The 14-day Quarantine is Lifted but Foreign Nonessential Travelers are Required to be...
EatThis

This Cuts Your COVID Risk in Half, New Study Shows

At times, it feels like we may never get rid of COVID as we approach the second year of the pandemic. Over 5 million people have died worldwide from COVID according to World Meters and there's cases surging across the globe prompting lockdowns and strict guidelines. But there are precautions we can continue to take to avoid contracting the virus. A new study released by The British Medical Journal reveals that wearing masks cuts your chances of getting COVID by 53%. Read on to learn more about the study's findings—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Crain's New York Business

AmEx requires vaccine for employees returning to U.S. offices

American Express Co. will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before they can work from its U.S. offices. The requirement will also apply to in-person events sponsored by the company both on and off-site, Chief Executive Officer Steve Squeri said in a memo to staff. The New York-based card giant had more than 22,000 U.S. employees at year-end.
Boston

Brazil surpasses U.S. in getting people fully vaccinated

RIO DE JANEIRO — Once a pandemic hot spot, Brazil has edged past the United States in fully vaccinating its people against the coronavirus, with over 60% of the Brazilian population fully immunized. The achievement contrasts with Brazil’s much derided handling of the pandemic under President Jair Bolsonaro, who refused...
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) sends ultimatum to buyers who keep delaying deliveries

Tesla has started to send an ultimatum to buyers who keep delaying their deliveries as part of a new policy change in the evolving market. Sources familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla has decided to send an ultimatum to buyers who have been delaying their deliveries for long periods of time.
985theriver.com

UMC, Micron to withdraw complaints against each other

(Reuters) – Taiwan’s UMC and U.S. semiconductor firm Micron Technology Inc have agreed to withdraw their complaints against each other, the companies announced on Thursday. UMC, formally known as United Microelectronics Corp, will also make a onetime payment to Micron of an undisclosed amount. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru;...
985theriver.com

U.N. tourism body chief calls for swift, uniform decisions on COVID travel curbs

MADRID (Reuters) – Countries need to decide swiftly on applying travel restrictions linked to the new B.1.1.529 variant of COVID-19 and make such rules uniform, the head of the Madrid-based United Nations’ tourism body said on Friday. UN World Tourism Organisation Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili spoke to Reuters shortly before the...
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
WHIZ

All Genesis Healthcare Workers Are Now Required to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine By First of the Year

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OHIO- All Genesis healthcare workers are now required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, which was issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The regulation applies to all facilities that take Medicare and Medicaid and healthcare workers have to be fully vaccinated by January 4th, 2022, but can apply for a religion and medical exemption, says Matt Perry, President and CEO of Genesis Healthcare System.
chronicle99.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Should Not Be a Requirement for All Americans

As the country adjusts to life in a post-pandemic world, vaccine mandates have become a hotly contested issue. With the number of cases and hospitalizations rebounding across the country, New York City has become the first major city to require proof of vaccination to enter gyms, restaurants, theaters, and other indoor public places.
The Independent

Army announces ‘most radical shake-up for decades’ amid cuts to troop numbers

The British Army has announced its “Future Soldier” programme, claiming the project offers the most radical reform for the last two decades in order to shape a force fit to fight the wars of the 21st century.The restructuring comes as the strength of the regular army is due to be reduced from 82,000 to 73,000 in the next four years, with focus on expeditionary units which can be deployed to conflict zones as well as setting up bases abroad.The new strategy will be buttressed by an investment of £41.3bn over the next decade on equipment, £8.6bn more than had previously...
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Warned of This New COVID Variant

News just broke of a new coronavirus mutation—called B.1.1.529—originating from South Africa and spreading "quickly." Experts say it has a "very unusual constellation of mutations" and that "this variant did surprise us — it has a big jump in evolution, many more mutations than we expected, especially after a very severe third wave of Delta," according to Tulio de Oliveira, director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform, who spoke with the New York Times. As a result, the U.S. stock market tumbled and countries in Europe and elsewhere have instituted travel bans. Is this new variant going to start a whole new surge—and how can you stay safe? Read on for 5 things you need to know about this mutation, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Ashish Jha—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
