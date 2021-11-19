ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recruiting Corner: Busy Visitor Weekend as Alabama Wraps Up Final Home Game of 2021

By Tyler Martin
 6 days ago
Alabama football wraps up its home schedule on Saturday afternoon with a matchup against No. 21 Arkansas inside Bryant-Denny Stadium (2:30 p.m, CBS) and plenty of interesting prospects will be on hand to watch.

Two of the Crimson Tide's 19 2022 commits will be on their official visits in Calera wideout Kobe Prentice and Virginia standout linebacker Shawn Murphy, while four uncommitted targets will also be on official visits.

Montgomery area product and defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry will be on the first of a two-visit stretch that includes Tuscaloosa and Auburn. An Iron Bowl battle has been brewing for the 6-foot-2, 265-pound playmaker.

Alabama, who is still looking to add multiple offensive weapons, will have one of the nation's best wide outs on hand in Evan Stewart. The Lone Star State standout is down to Texas, Texas A&M, and others with the Alabama coaching staff making a late push.

Could the Crimson Tide add more offensive line depth?

Coach Nick Saban and company already have three lineman in tow with Tyler Booker, Dayne Shor and Elijah Pritchett but Earnest Greene of St. John Bosco will be at the Capstone taking in the game-day festivities.

Defensive lineman Christen Miller out of Ellenwood, Ga. is also making his way to Tuscaloosa for the first time since receiving an offer earlier this month.

As for the 2023 prospects, quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava and running back Richard Young are the two to keep an eye on. Both players rank near the top of their respective position groups in the country and have built strong connections with the Crimson Tide staff.

Official visitors - 2022 prospects

WR Kobe Prentice (Calera - Calera, Ala.) - Alabama commit

LB Shawn Murphy (Unity Reed - Manassas, Va.) - Alabama commit

WR Evan Stewart (Liberty - Frisco, Texas)

DL Christen Miller (Cedar Grove - Ellenwood, Ga.)

OL Earnest Greene (St. John Bosco - Bellflower, Ca.)

DL Khurtiss Perry - (Pike Road - Pike Road, Ala.)

Key 2023 prospects in town

RB Richard Young (Lehigh - Lehigh Acres, Fla.)

DL Matayo Uiagalelei (St. John Bosco - Bellflower, Calif.)

QB Nicholaus Iamaleava (Warren - Downey, Calif.)

RB Cedrick Baxter Jr. (Edgewater - Orlando, Fla.)

Throwback Thursday: The Iron Bowl

For many Crimson Tide fans, there is no bigger day of the year than the annual Auburn game, although things like birthdays, weddings and Christmas come close. Pick a random day of the year, and ask a random person in the state, “Who won the last game?”. Then ask who...
