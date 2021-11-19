How Tilke built and developed a unique F1-track in record time

Sprint qualifying is back on the F1 circuit as drivers get ready for the experimental new format ahead of Sunday’s 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix. With initially qualifying wrapped up Friday, drivers will head back onto the tract for a morning practice before Saturday afternoon’s sprint race. With race positioning and points on the line, the much-debated sprint race could be a pivotal element to the drivers and constructor’s championship as we hit the final stretch of the Formula 1 season. As is the case with previous early weekend coverage, the sprint race will air on ESPNEWS. However, fans who don’t have cable can watch online with streaming services like fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.
