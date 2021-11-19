ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

How Tilke built and developed a unique F1-track in record time

Motorsport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarsten Tilke talks to Motorsport.com about the...

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorsport.com

Kevin Harvick lands new sponsor for 2022 NASCAR Cup season

GearWrench, a hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group, has entered into a partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing, co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart and Gene Haas. As part of the partnership, GearWrench will serve as the primary sponsor on Harvick’s No. 4 Ford in five races beginning with the 2022 season, which coincides with the debut of NASCAR’s Next Gen car.
MOTORSPORTS
Top Speed

This Ford Mustang Smashed The Quarter-Mile World Record For Stick-Shift Cars

You wouldn’t think much of a Mustang, amongst the plethora of modified Vipers, GT-Rs, or Lamborghinis, but Javier from That Racing Channel (TRC) is giving us another YouTube video from the FL2K, where the Nth Moto “Kratos” Dodge Viper took the rolling race crown. This time, we are looking at the fastest domestic car with a stick shift – a 1,900 horsepower Ford Mustang.
CARS
Motorsport.com

Zhang Ya Qi's Macau GP horror crash

Zhang Ya Qi hits the wall at full speed in his Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO during the Saturday warm-up session of the Sands China Macau GT Cup. He sustained chest and back injuries but is in stable condition.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

F1 Qatar Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Losail International Circuit is hosting its first Formula 1 race this weekend. Here's how you can watch the Qatar Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday, November 20. Mercedes set the outright pace in Friday practice, with Valtteri Bottas going two just tenths quicker than Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri. Red Bull's...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Prix#Saudi Arabian#F1 Track#Jeddah Corniche Circuit
racingnews365.com

F1 boss has 'fascinating' visit to Pirelli test track in Brazil

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has visited Pirelli's most advanced testing ground in Brazil ahead of the country's first F1 race since 2019 this weekend. Domenicali travelled to the Panamericano circuit, a technological facility where Pirelli test road car tyres. The Italian was joined by Mario Isola, Pirelli's Head of F1 and Car Racing, for the visit and was left astonished by the track.
MOTORSPORTS
enginebuildermag.com

Dirt Late Model Engines

Dirt Late Model racing was originally a grassroots division that sported old Ford coupes with Flathead Ford V8 engines and home-built race cars that were VERY unsafe. These racers risked life and limb for a trophy. The division has now become professional in every way possible. Multi-million-dollar purpose-built dirt racing...
MOTORSPORTS
gamingbolt.com

Gran Turismo 7 Trailer Outlines Track Development

Polyphony Digital and Sony have officially released the “Tracks” trailer for Gran Turismo 7, which goes behind the scenes with Kazunori Yamauchi . The series creator outlines the process of developing a track – how the capture team visits the track and uses a high precision laser scanner to capture the surface in granular detail.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
racingnews365.com

Brazilian GP 2021: Live F1 TV times

The 2021 F1 season continues with the 19th race of the year as the circus returns to the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace for the Brazilian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen goes into the weekend with a 19-point advantage over Lewis Hamilton in the Drivers' Championship, and will be hoping to achieve a hat-trick of wins following his victories in the United States and Mexico.
MOTORSPORTS
MassLive.com

Brazilian Grand Prix F1 sprint qualifying 2021: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch

Sprint qualifying is back on the F1 circuit as drivers get ready for the experimental new format ahead of Sunday’s 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix. With initially qualifying wrapped up Friday, drivers will head back onto the tract for a morning practice before Saturday afternoon’s sprint race. With race positioning and points on the line, the much-debated sprint race could be a pivotal element to the drivers and constructor’s championship as we hit the final stretch of the Formula 1 season. As is the case with previous early weekend coverage, the sprint race will air on ESPNEWS. However, fans who don’t have cable can watch online with streaming services like fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Following a dramatic Saturday in Sao Paulo, the Finnish driver beat Max Verstappen to claim the sprint race win as Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton recovered from last place to finish in fifth. The sprint action was preceded by a dramatic set of events off the track, which resulted in Hamilton...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

How many engines are F1 teams allowed in a season?

Lewis Hamilton’s remarkable triumph at the Brazilian Grand Prix last weekend came in spite of two penalties.The first was handed to the Briton due to his Mercedes failing to meet DRS regulations, forcing the defending champion to start Saturday’s sprint race at the back of the grid.Hamilton fought to an impressive fifth-placed finish in the sprint, yet he was required to line up 10th for Sunday’s grand prix due to his second penalty of the weekend.That was a penalty for using a fifth engine – or ‘power unit’ – element of the season in his vehicle, more than the...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

F1 says Jeddah track completion will go 'down to the wire'

Formula 1 sporting director Steve Nielsen says construction at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit is still ongoing, with work expected to go "down to the wire" ahead of the December 5 inaugural event in Saudi Arabia. A recent visit to the city on the Red Sea by members of F1's broadcast...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

FIA to police F1 track limits in five corners at Qatar

Owing to the nature of the Losail circuit, which features sizeable run-off areas around its faster corners, along with flat kerbs around the perimeter of the track, the FIA has elected to enforce limits at Turns 4, 12, 13, 14 and 16. Turn 4 is a 90-degree right-hander leading into...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

F1 drivers expect fast Qatar track to be “physical”

Of those on the current grid only Sergio Perez and Nikita Mazepin have previously raced at the track, in GP2 Asia and the MRF Challenge respectively. Others have had to fit visits to factories and sim running around the current busy race schedule, and have only recently had the opportunity to sample Losail.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

How has F1 penalised pushing off track? Penalties, warnings and more

Drivers and fans alike have been asking for more consistency in stewarding decisions in the wake of the Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton battle in Brazil, but how have the FIA typically penalised drivers for off-track excursions?. Max Verstappen v Lewis Hamilton, Brazil 2021 – no investigation. While some incidents...
MOTORSPORTS
chatsports.com

Saudi Arabia F1 organisers 'proud' of safety record

Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix organisers have said they can be proud of their record on construction safety and worker rights as they prepare for the new Jeddah street circuit for a looming December debut. Neighbouring Qatar, which hosts F1 for the first time this weekend, has been accused...
WORLD
Autosport Online

Why the FIA has kept flip-flopping on Qatar F1 track limits

After observing what happened on track and following a discussion in the drivers’ briefing Masi has adjusted the list of corners that will be monitored from FP3 onwards. On Thursday, in his regular notes issued to teams, Masi specified the exits of Turns 4, 12, 13, 14 and 16 as locations where he expected drivers to run wide and track limits would be monitored via timing loops in the track.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F1 Qatar Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch, & more

The F1 drama continues to crank up as the season approaches its conclusion, with Hamilton taking his 102nd career F1 pole position in a dominant display in qualifying. Title rival Max Verstappen secured second place in his Red Bull, but he has been summoned to an FIA stewards hearing for allegedly ignoring double waved yellow flags during his final Q3 lap. The incident occurred when Pierre Gasly’s front wing was damaged by the kerbs and caused his front-right tyre to puncture.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Redding just wanted to "put on a show" in WSBK finale

Ducati man Redding fought hard to sign off his tenure with the Italian marque with a victory in torrential conditions at the all-new Mandalika venue, after a delay of some 90 minutes due to the poor weather. But in the end he had to give best to Rea, who made...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy