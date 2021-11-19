How Tilke built and developed a unique F1-track in record time

Lewis Hamilton’s remarkable triumph at the Brazilian Grand Prix last weekend came in spite of two penalties.The first was handed to the Briton due to his Mercedes failing to meet DRS regulations, forcing the defending champion to start Saturday’s sprint race at the back of the grid.Hamilton fought to an impressive fifth-placed finish in the sprint, yet he was required to line up 10th for Sunday’s grand prix due to his second penalty of the weekend.That was a penalty for using a fifth engine – or ‘power unit’ – element of the season in his vehicle, more than the...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO