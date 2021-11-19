ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Man faces rape charges after IMPD finds him on top of woman in downtown parking garage

By FOX59 Web
FOX59
FOX59
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tmOPv_0d27tx7h00

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is facing rape charges after police found him on top of a woman in a downtown Indianapolis parking garage.

On Tuesday, police were called to 327 North Illinois Street. The caller reported seeing a man pull a woman in a headlock into a parking garage elevator.

Police raid south side Indianapolis home and recover more than $100K in stolen items

An officer arrived and searched the upper floors of the parking garage until he found two people on the ground. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the officer used his flashlight to see a man on top of a woman who had her bare legs closed and toward the ground.

Court documents state the man stood up with “a frightened and surprised look on his face,” and the woman told the officer he was trying to rape her.

The officer took the man — later identified as Marcus Carter — to the sex crimes office. The woman was taken to the hospital.

Monroe County couple sentenced to combined 56 years for sexual abuse of 5 children

A detective met the woman at the hospital, where she gave a statement. Court documents show that she told the detective she was leaving a Kroger grocery store when Carter grabbed her arm and pulled her to the parking garage. She claimed he groped her and made threatening comments, placed her in a headlock and pulled her into the elevator. The woman said they went to the top floor, where Carter pushed her down, punched her in the head and climbed on top of her. She stated that he tried to pull down her shorts, but she crossed her legs to prevent her shorts from being removed. Then police arrived.

Documents state that Carter told detectives he met the woman earlier that day at Kroger. He said he bought her a drink and took her to the parking garage, where they had an altercation. Carter claimed she fell, and he fell on top of her, and then police showed up.

Carter is facing charges of rape, confinement, kidnapping, sexual battery and battery resulting in bodily injury.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Fatal Northwest side shooting ties city’s homicide record

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot on the city’s Northwest side. IMPD were reportedly called to Sebring Court on reports of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are currently on […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Bartholomew County deputies in search of missing two-year-old

Columbus, Ind. — At approximately 5:59 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to Blessing Road for a truck that was located near the east fork of White River by duck hunters. The hunters found the truck submerged with a person inside. The occupant was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for hypothermia. […]
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Wabash County deputy shoots, wounds man while serving warrant

WABASH, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a 51-year-old man who was holding what he mistakenly believed was a real gun while serving a search warrant at an apartment, police said Wednesday. The man was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital after Tuesday night’s shooting in Wabash. In a news […]
WABASH COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Four children injured in crash on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS – Four children were injured early Friday after a crash between a car and a minivan on the city’s south side. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Meridian Street and Troy Avenue. Six people were initially in the minivan, four of them children. The two adults are reportedly fine […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Kidnapping#Impd#Sex Abuse#Downtown Indianapolis#Kroger
FOX59

West Indy house fire critically injures one

INDIANAPOLIS – One person is in critical conditon after a house fire in West Indianapolis. Wayne Township Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1400 block of Furman Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday. That person was located by rescue crews and transported to an area hospital. The fire is currently under investigation. Speedway […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Greenfield police officer crashes into porch while en route to crash

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield patrolman was en route to a crash when he ended up crashing his own police vehicle into the porch of a house. According to the Greenfield Police Department, the collision occurred around 12:40 p.m. near the intersection of Main Street and Wood Street. Police said the patrolman was responding to […]
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

Indy woman is accused of murder and arson after man is found dead in house fire on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is behind bars accused of murder and arson. Police arrested 27-year-old Brittany Snelbaker in connection to the murder of 24-year-old Charles Burgess, Jr. Firefighters originally responded to a house fire in the 3600 block of E. Vermont Street around 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. After extinguishing the fire, firefighters […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Wabash

WABASH, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in which a 51-year-old man was hurt. Police say around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department and the Wabash Police Department were serving a search warrant at an apartment in the 300 block of W. Maple Street. Investigators say as […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for man missing out of Fort Wayne

UPDATE: Police report Joshua Beverly was found safe. FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Parkview Health Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 33-year-old Joshua Beverly. He was last seen Monday morning in Fort Wayne. Beverly is 6 feet tall, with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans. Authorities […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

IMPD deploys device to de-escalate, wrap up combative persons

INDIANAPOLIS — It was just before 2 a.m. on October 24th when IMPD officers responded to a report of a man acting erratically at the corner of Lambert and Kappes Streets. The man was waving his arms in the air, moaning and growling, crouching down and abruptly rising up, alternately lying in the street and calling […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Losantville man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing

LOSANTVILLE, Ind. – Police arrested a Losantville man in connection with a deadly stabbing. Jamie Allred, 53, faces a preliminary charge of murder. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 5900 block of East U.S. 35 around 11:10 p.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call about a […]
LOSANTVILLE, IN
FOX59

Indiana man gets probation for entering Capitol on Jan. 6

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man from Vincennes, Indiana has been sentenced to three years’ probation for his part in the Jan. 6 riot during which the crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols spared Jonathan Ace Sanders prison time after Sanders pleaded guilty this month to one count of parading, demonstrating or […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy