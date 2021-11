Agrivoltaics is the co-location of solar power and agricultural production. It is not a new idea, but is not in widespread use. Agrivoltaics is a relatively new field with infinite potential: it is the agricultural practice that uses solar power at its best. Studies observed that plants tend to have a more efficient growing cycle when planted under arrays of solar panels, and the panels produce more electricity as well.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO