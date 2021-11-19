ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Best movies that take place in casinos

By Nicole Johnson
Midland Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLBG researched the history of casinos on screen and put together a list of 20 films using data from entertainment sites IMDb and...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Best Netflix Movies

From groundbreaking director Ava DuVernay, 13th is a documentary analyzing the connection between the 13th Amendment which abolished slavery throughout the United States and ended involuntary servitude except as a punishment for conviction of a crime, and the mass incarceration of Black citizens in America. 13th is a gripping documentary showcasing how despite the “abolishment” of slavery, that the continued systemic oppression of Black Americans through things like Jim Crow laws, the school-to-prison pipeline, the war on drugs, and the prison industrial complex have all contributed to what is essentially “slavery with extra steps.” The film was later nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature at the 89th Academy Awards, and won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.
TV & VIDEOS
psu.com

Tricks for Locating The Best Online Casino To Play At

Because of the growing popularity of online betting, gambling, and casino sites, more and more individuals may now have fun and discover new activities and interests. However, the internet can be a dangerous place at times. While there are thousands of totally legitimate online casinos, some scam sites exist solely to cheat individuals of their money or even steal their identities. So, how can you know which online gambling sites are reputable and safe? The five suggestions that follow should prove beneficial to you.
GAMBLING
24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Entertainment#Imdb#Metacritic#Olbg
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: Here’s Why Cindy Was Played By a Different Actress in ‘A Very Brady Christmas’

After The Brady Bunch series ended in 1974, fans missed their favorite television family and all of their easily-solved antics. Thankfully, the Brady’s returned in a couple of special reunions in the 80s, though many noticed that a few key cast members were missing. In A Very Brady Christmas, fans weren’t looking at the same Cindy that wore her hair in curls all those years ago. Instead of Susan Olsen on the set, it was Jennifer Runyon. And though she shared the same blonde hair as Olsen, she just wasn’t America’s sweetheart.
CELEBRITIES
Polygon

This is how Disney parks’ Fastpass spun completely out of control

Since its launch in 2017, Kevin Perjurer’s Defunctland YouTube channel has made in-depth videos detailing the histories of both failed and successful amusement parks and their rides, including Disneyland and Disney World. With extremely thorough narratives, Perjurer asks questions that should interest even those who aren’t theme park enthusiasts: Who crafts the societal vision of fun? Why do fun places exist, and how do they get built? And is it possible for everyone who wants the experience to enjoy themselves at a theme park, even if they’re not rich?
LIFESTYLE
Midland Daily News

Book recommendations to see you through the colder months

With the holiday season upon us and the colder weather rolling in, time is in abundance. Here are some recommendations to pore over by the fireside or nestled under a blanket. With this week bringing around the 58th anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s assassination, it’s a perfect opportunity to pick up this science fiction/alternate history instant classic. In this story, Stephen King poses the question "what if" and runs with it. What if a time traveler ventured back to 1963 to stop JFK’s assassination and what could the fallout be?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Gambling
Footwear News

Crocs x Tim Burton’s ‘Night Before Christmas’ Brings the Spooky Spirit to the Holiday Season

The scariest part about Christmas is oftentimes the obligatory gift shopping. Now, Crocs’ “Nightmare Before Christmas” collaboration is bringing the spooky spirit to the holiday season while also giving Crocs lovers the perfect present. The footwear brand’s newest collection is inspired by the 1993 Tim Burton and Henry Selick stop-motion animated film that follows Jack Skellington, the king of Halloween Town, who ventures away from his home and finds himself in Christmas Town, where he then attempts to introduce the holiday to others. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crocs Shoes (@crocs) The collection features the classic Crocs clog...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IGN

Best Horror Movies on Netflix

Fans of POV/found footage horror films, rejoice, because Creep is one of the best in this style. In Patrick Brice’s directorial debut, Creep follows a filmmaker named Aaron who answers a strange man named Josef’s online ad to film him for the day, the final request of a man claiming to be dying of cancer hoping to make a video for his unborn child. Upon arrival, Aaron realizes that there’s something super weird about Josef and with the camera constantly rolling, we witness the absurdity and danger in store for Aaron. Come for the wild as hell Mark Duplass performance, stay for the Peachfuzz mask. If you love it, Netflix also has the sequel — Creep 2.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy