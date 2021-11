MERIDEN — A New York bankruptcy court judge approved an auction set for Dec.15 for the sale of properties at 9-11 and 13-17 Colony St. The two buildings have fallen into disrepair and are delinquent on taxes, water and sewer bills and maintenance liens owed to the city. The property owner and debtor CBD Colony Street LLC formed the new entity and filed for bankruptcy on the eve of a foreclosure auction brought by the city in May.

