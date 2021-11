Street style 10 Photos | FASHION Top Styles of the Week - November 19th From Vanessa Hudgens to Hailey Bieber to Kendall Jenner, here are this week’s top celeb looks!

This week was full of great styles from some of our favorite celebrities. From Vanessa Hudges who looked stunning all in week while out promoting her films in NYC, to Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner who were all hanging out together in Miami, to Dua Lipa pretty in pink at a club in London!

Keep scrolling to see all of the best celeb looks from this week.