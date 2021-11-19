Raymond Aviles
YOUNGSTOWN — Raymond Aviles departed this life Nov. 10 at St Elizabeth Hospital. He was born Oct. 25, 1970 in The Bronx, the son of Maria Aviles, Felicita Aviles Morales and Carmelo Morales...www.mahoningmatters.com
