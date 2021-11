New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has been downgraded to doubtful Thursday in the team's game against the Buffalo Bills. Ingram was originally listed questionable, but he's since been downgraded to doubtful. It would appear the Saints will be without Alvin Kamara and Ingram. Should that be the case, it'll be Tony Jones Jr. and Dwayne Washington would be the main options for New Orleans.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO