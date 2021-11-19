ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

Local artists have a friend in Foley’s Trim-a-Tree shop this holiday season

By Debbie Williams
 6 days ago

FOLEY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The holiday shopping season is in full swing a little earlier this year because of concerns over shipping delays and supply and demand, but that is not a concern for one shop in Foley that has a constant supply of new and unique gift items, all while helping the local economy and schools.

The shop is called Trim-A-Tree.

“They think we’re selling a whole tree.” says Zana Price with Trim-A-Tree. “Are you selling a whole tree decorated? No, no, no. It’s the things off the tree,” and under the trees, all around the trees.

“Totally unique. One-of-a-kind, you’re not going to find another one in the next big box store or down the street, up the road,” says Price.

Trim-A-Tree is an off-shoot of the Foley Arts Center, a non-profit that supports local artists. During the six-week Christmas shopping season, they move everything from their downtown store to Tanger Outlet Mall and open up shop.

The supply of products is almost never-ending. As soon as an item is sold, it’s replaced. Colleen Diamond restocks her Dad’s hand-made, wooden jewelry daily.

“It’s good stuff, everything in here is good quality. I’ve even done my Christmas shopping in here already,” says Diamond

The shelves, display cases, walls are covered with items from more than a hundred artists from around the southeast. Price says in a time when you hear about shipping delays and supply and demand challenges, “It’s right here. You don’t have to worry about a container ship. You can come in and touch it, feel it, pick it up, examine it and feel the joy you would have in giving something that’s really an heirloom.”

With 75 percent of proceeds returned to the artists, the other 25 percent helping with grants for art students at area schools, Trim-a-Tree could be a way to avoid the Grinch this Christmas.

