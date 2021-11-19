Check This Out! Here Are Some Different Ways To Cook A Turkey For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and Black Friday anticipation is already building, so it’s right around the time that you might also be thinking about your holiday food menu — most importantly, the turkey. If you don't want to worry about the hassle of cooking a raw turkey, or you just want to try something different this year, the price of Popeyes' Cajun Style Turkey makes it an offer that’s hard to pass up. First introduced during Thanksgiving 2018, this zesty Louisiana-style cajun turkey from Popeyes has been a fan favorite ever since — and arguably the best part is that the pre-cooked turkey requires very little preparation. Yep, that means you can get dinner on the table without having to spend an entire day in the kitchen.

