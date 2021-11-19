Report: Blazers Parting Ways With Neil Olshey Considered 'Most Likely Outcome'

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back on the air as Dave Deckard and Dia Miller bring you a very special Thanksgiving episode of Dave and Dia!. You can hear the dynamic duo talk about a VERY successful week for the Blazers! Caveat: Portland hadn’t yet lost to the Sacramento Kings when this podcast was recorded. Other Caveat: the Blazers played the Denver Nuggets without Nikola Jokic and the Philadelphia 76ers without Joel Embiid, but hey, that win against the Chicago Bulls was really cool! And a 100%, 3-0 week brought Dia’s rainbows and unicorns out in full force. Doubly so, since Damian Lillard also had a great game or two in the interim. Do you still believe the Blazers can win a championship? Well SOMEBODY does!

