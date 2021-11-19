ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Blazers Parting Ways With Neil Olshey Considered 'Most Likely Outcome'

RealGM
 6 days ago

An investigation by the Portland Trail Blazers into Neil Olshey appears to be in its...

basketball.realgm.com

Comments / 1

Related
hoopsrumors.com

Blazers Notes: Olshey, Billups, McGowan

Trail Blazers general manager Neil Olshey is scheduled to be interviewed next week by investigators from law firm O’Melveny and Myers, according to Jason Quick of The Athletic (Twitter link). Quick notes that the firm has already interviewed over 60 people as part of its investigation into Olshey and Portland’s front office.
NBA
Sportico

NBA GMs Seek Collective Voice as Olshey Faces Trail Blazers Probe

NBA owners and their teams’ general managers often appear sympatico. They sit alongside one another at press conferences where draft picks and free agent signings are introduced. They interact amiably at games and practices. They are “management,” seemingly joined at the hip in a quest for an NBA title. Until they aren’t. Exhibit A is Portland Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. Earlier this month, the Trail Blazers announced they had retained O’Melveny & Myers, an international law firm headquartered in Los Angeles, to probe “concerns around workplace environment by non-player personnel at the practice facility.” Olshey, 56, is at the...
NBA
NBC Washington

Trail Blazers president Chris McGowan resigns amid investigation into GM Neil Olshey

The Portland Trail Blazers announced in a statement Friday that Chris McGowan will resign as President and CEO after nine years with the organization. The Trail Blazers will undergo a president transition with Executive Vice President Dewayne Hankins taking over as the franchise's new President of Business Operations. McGowan thanked...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sny
Bleacher Report

Trail Blazers Players Reportedly Being Interviewed in Neil Olshey Investigation

A few Portland Trail Blazers players will be interviewed during the investigation into president of basketball operations and general manager Neil Olshey, per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. It's unclear which players were contacted for discussions. Olshey allegedly contributed to "a toxic, hostile work environment." The investigation is expected to wrap...
NBA
RealGM

Neil Olshey Fighting For His Job

Portland Trail Blazers President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey is reportedly "fighting for his job". Olshey will meet with investigators next week, as they look into accusations of workplace misconduct on the part of Olshey. Olshey reportedly has no interest in taking a buyout, making any kind of deal or...
PORTLAND, OR
Blazer's Edge

Quotes Pile Up in Neil Olshey Investigation

As the investigation into Portland Trail Blazers President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey continues, material seems to roll out daily, if not hourly, bolstering the claim that Olshey created a less-than-healthy working environment within the organization. One of the latest articles on the subject comes from Aaron Fentress of The...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Blazer's Edge

The Hidden Cost of Neil Olshey for the Trail Blazers

For the last twenty days, Portland Trail Blazers President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey has been under investigation, allegedly employing bullying tactics and creating a toxic, hostile workplace at Blazers headquarters. The investigative process is presumably coming to a close this week. Very soon, Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen will decide whether to retain Olshey or dismiss him.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Rainbows and Unicorns Meet Trail Blazers GM Neil Olshey

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back on the air as Dave Deckard and Dia Miller bring you a very special Thanksgiving episode of Dave and Dia!. You can hear the dynamic duo talk about a VERY successful week for the Blazers! Caveat: Portland hadn’t yet lost to the Sacramento Kings when this podcast was recorded. Other Caveat: the Blazers played the Denver Nuggets without Nikola Jokic and the Philadelphia 76ers without Joel Embiid, but hey, that win against the Chicago Bulls was really cool! And a 100%, 3-0 week brought Dia’s rainbows and unicorns out in full force. Doubly so, since Damian Lillard also had a great game or two in the interim. Do you still believe the Blazers can win a championship? Well SOMEBODY does!
NBA
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kings slapped with harsh reality by Matt Barnes after Luke Walton firing

The Sacramento Kings are in a state of flux. However, that hasn’t really been anything that fans aren’t already used to. The Kings got rid of their head coach in Luke Walton after yet another subpar start to the season. However, the move hasn’t sparked the flame that fans hoped as they fell to a Philadelphia 76ers team on Monday night that was missing Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Seth Curry.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavs-Kings Trade Lands Buddy Hield In Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the more surprising teams thus far in the 2021-22 NBA season. Cleveland currently has a record of 9-7, sitting in sixth place of the Eastern Conference. The team has been playing well despite dealing with numerous players being out of the lineup. Ricky Rubio...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy