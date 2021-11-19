Top marks: Pittsburgh resident ranks as top new Airbnb host in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Airbnb announced today the top new Airbnb host in Pennsylvania, and the first-place spot went to one of Pittsburgh’s own.

Cody (only first name used on Airbnb) runs Cozy Lawrenceville Row House about one-and-a-half blocks from Butler Street.

The criteria for being in the running for top new host included becoming a host in 2021, having the most guest check-ins within that region, and already achieving “Superhost” status.

Cody’s listing has 120 reviews and he became a Superhost after just starting this year. He said he posted his house on Airbnb during the winter months while being in a pandemic, and didn’t think his listing would take off as it did.

The home, which includes one bedroom, two beds and one bath, can accommodate four guests. An empty parking lot is on the right of the house and if you’re lucky, there may be a cat wandering around.

Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new hosts in Pennsylvania with only one listing have earned over $17 million, according to Airbnb.

Other top new Airbnb Hosts, including in states like Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland, can be found here.