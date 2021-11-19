ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma AG joins nationwide investigation into effects of Instagram on children, young adults

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kdv6R_0d27qLCU00
Meta-Instagram-State Investigations A news release says attorneys general across the U.S. are examining whether Meta Platforms, Inc., violated state consumer protection laws and put the public at risk. (Damian Dovarganes)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor joined a nationwide investigation into the company formerly known as Facebook after authorities say it provided and promoted Instagram to children and young adults despite knowing that the use is associated with physical and mental harms.

A news release says attorneys general across the U.S. are examining whether Meta Platforms, Inc., violated state consumer protection laws and put the public at risk.

“The Office of the Oklahoma Attorney has a duty to protect those who are most vulnerable to exploitation,” O’Connor said in the news release. “Our office is invested in protecting against social media’s harmful effects on the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of children.”

The Attorney General’s Office said the investigation targets the techniques Meta utilizes to increase the frequency and duration of engagement by young users and the resulting harm. The announcement was made after reports showed that Meta’s internal research showed that using Instagram is associated with increased risks of physical and mental health harms on young people, including depression, eating disorders and suicide.

A bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont is leading the investigation.

A bipartisan coalition of 44 attorneys general urged Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under 13. Click here to read a copy of the letter to Facebook.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases top 48 million

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 48 million on Wednesday, with more than 2.3 million new coronavirus infections reported during the past 28 days. By Thursday night, U.S. COVID-19 cases totaled 48,126,373, and the nationwide death toll neared 776,000, according to a Johns Hopkins University...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRMG

Army father spends first Thanksgiving with family in two years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — This year’s Thanksgiving will be one that the Noble family will remember. After being away for two years, soldier Scott Noble has finally hugged his family after being apart. The member of the 101st Airborne got home just in time, arriving in Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday via...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
KRMG

Grinch vs Santa: Recent survey reveals which state has the most decorations

In a recent survey just released by Lombardo Homes and a study of Google searches, the Grinch is a more popular decoration than Santa Claus. 1,000 Americans took part in the study, revealing that 44% of Americans plan on decorating the weekend after Thanksgiving, while 29% plan on putting up the garland the week after. 17% percent of households bring out holiday decorations before the turkey is even carved.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
KRMG

Tulsa cancer survivor now gives back to the nonprofit that helped get her through her recovery

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa breast cancer survivor started a painting business to give back to the nonprofit that helped her through her difficult journey. Sally Van Schenck says Lisa Bain Ministries gave her the motivation she needed to get better, during a time when she was struggling mentally and physically. She was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer back in February 2020.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Who's a hero? Some states, cities still debating hazard pay

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — When the U.S. government allowed so-called hero pay for frontline workers as a possible use of pandemic relief money, it suggested occupations that could be eligible from farm workers and childcare staff to janitors and truck drivers. State and local governments have struggled to determine...
HEALTH
KRMG

Art critic Dave Hickey, known for book 'Air Guitar', dies

Dave Hickey, a prominent American art critic whose essays covered topics ranging from Siegfried & Roy to Norman Rockwell, has died. His books, including “The Invisible Dragon: Essays on Beauty” (1993) and “Air Guitar: Essays on Art & Democracy” (1997), won him legions of fans beyond the art world cognoscenti.
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Mental Health#Attorneys#Oklahoma Ag#Meta Platforms Inc#Cox Media Group
KRMG

FDA says Merck COVID-19 pill is effective, needs more input on potential issues

The Food and Drug Administration has determined that Merck’s COVID-19 pill is effective in treating the coronavirus, but more research on potential issues is needed. The FDA will now be seeking input from outside experts when it comes to the side effects from the pill concerning risks of birth defects and other issues pregnant women could face if they take the treatment, The Associated Press reported.
INDUSTRY
KRMG

Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off Alabama ravine

People in central Alabama wondering about the status of their FedEx package may have some unwelcome news. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered “300 to 400 boxes of assorted sizes” that appear to have “been thrown off a ravine,” WIAT reported. The ravine was located near Hayden...
ALABAMA STATE
KRMG

Facade is rosy again: Can Bally's casino's future be, too?

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — (AP) — Perhaps nothing symbolized the spotty performance of Bally's casino in Atlantic City in recent years better than the mismatched replacement windows in its glass facade, spots of blue that stood out amid the rest of the rose-colored glass. Fixing that was one of the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
KRMG

Tribes to mourn on Thanksgiving: 'No reason to celebrate'

Members of Native American tribes from around New England are gathering in the seaside town where the Pilgrims settled — not to give thanks, but to mourn Indigenous people worldwide who've suffered centuries of racism and mistreatment. Thursday's solemn National Day of Mourning observance in downtown Plymouth, Massachusetts, will recall...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KRMG

Lifting obstacles: France helps women report abuse to police

PARIS — (AP) — France is launching a new process for women to formally report abuse, circumventing police stations where many victims feel uncomfortable filing such complaints. Junior Interior Minister Marlene Schiappa said alternative locations can include a friend’s home or some other place where abused women feel safe. “There...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

Polyp in Biden's colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The polyp removed from President Joe Biden's colon last week was a benign, slow-growing but potentially pre-cancerous lesion that required no further action, his doctor said in a follow-up memo. The specimen, a tubular adenoma, was similar to one removed from Biden in 2008, Dr. Kevin...
CANCER
KRMG

Food insecurity persists, forcing community organizers to act

NEW YORK — As families gather across the country to celebrate Thanksgiving and give thanks, many are struggling to fill their kitchens with fresh food and groceries. The U.S. has made virtually no progress toward solving this issue of food insecurity in the last two years, according to United States Department of Agriculture data. More than 10% of U.S. households (13.8 million) were food insecure at some time during 2020, unchanged from 2019, the government said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRMG

Texas woman accused of swapping price tags from cosmetics, police say

LAREDO, Texas — A Texas woman is accused of swapping price tags on cosmetics in order to pay cheaper prices for them, authorities said. Brenda Guadalupe Tovar, 36, of Laredo, was arrested Saturday and charged with fraud removal concealment, according to Webb County online booking records. Officers from the Laredo...
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
39K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy