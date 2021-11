After 28 model years, Jeep's groundbreaking unibody SUV can still break ground with the best of them. It's safe to say the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a big deal. For one, it’s among the company’s best and most consistent sellers. During 28 model years in production, sales of the Grand Cherokee have only dipped below 100,000 units per year in the U.S. three times—during the economic downturn from 2008 to 2010—and below 200,000 units per year only eight times. Plus, as the only vehicle in its class with real off-road capability, it has an extra development threshold to meet, even if most buyers never venture off-pavement.

