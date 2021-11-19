Newspaper delivered by mail

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Staff Report
If you normally have your newspaper delivered to your...

Newspapers across America

Reading the Missourian, the previous editor, Mr. Kennedy was reasoning why Newspapers across America were dying and Journalists were diminishing instead of increasing. Since the Missourian and the Columbia Tribune has censored my LTTE, and Opinions or refuses to Post them, I will answer Mr. Kennedy, or anyone else why many Newspapers are dying. Plus Journalists are decreasing, not only in numbers, but in reliability too. My preceding comments will lead up to an explanation, in capital letters, at the end of my opinion give’s my reasoning for the diminishing life of Newspapers.
Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
Trump-appointed judge blasts 9th Circuit's 'embarrassing' immigration rulings

(Reuters) - A conservative judge appointed by former Republican President Donald Trump to the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday blasted its immigration rulings as "perpetually embarrassing" as he objected to giving two Indonesians another shot at winning asylum. U.S. Circuit Judge Lawrence VanDyke's comments came...
Calls for $2,000 Stimulus Check as Families Lose Child Tax

PEOPLE are calling on Congress to send out a $2,000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving as 35million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks. The last check as part of the expanded Child Tax Credit program is set to go out to eligible American families on December 15.
The Small Business Administration says a Trump-era decision to deny Covid loans to Planned Parenthood was an “extraordinary departure” from policy.

The loans had become a political flashpoint on the Hill for Republicans. What's up? A Trump administration preliminary conclusion that state and local Planned Parenthood affiliates were ineligible for Paycheck Protection Program loans — designed to help with the economic effects of the pandemic — was an "extraordinary departure" from administration policy, an “incorrect analysis” and “did not reflect an official policy of the agency,” Small Business Administration head Isabella Guzman told top senators on the Small Business Committee in a Wednesday letter first obtained by POLITICO.
Unemployment Officials Say Almost One Million Residents Must Repay Benefits

State unemployment officials say almost one million residents may have to repay their benefits. According to the EDD, there are new federal rules in place that require individuals show proof that they worked, planned to work, or were self-employed prior to the pandemic. The policy applies to anyone who filed a claim to get the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance boost after December 27, 2020. PUA was created in March 2020 to ease the impact of the sudden, deep pandemic-triggered recession. PUA ended in early September.Those affected by the rule change were notified over the summer. Failure to respond to the notice could bar individuals from receiving PUA funds this year, and require repayment of money from 2020.
Too Soon To Be Waving the White Flag on China

In The Australian newspaper on Monday, Hugh White gave us a picture of democratic defeat in the face of overwhelming Chinese dominance should war break out over Taiwan. ‘Going to war with China,’ he says, ‘will more likely destroy’ U.S. leadership. The chances of nuclear war ‘are quite high’ and ‘the chances of America winning such a war are very low’.
The legal stonewalling is not going well for Trump

New York Times congressional reporter Luke Broadwater, Politico national correspondent Betsy Woodruff Swan, and former U.S. attorney Harry Litman discuss former President Trump losing his bid to block the January 6th committee’s records requestNov. 10, 2021.
