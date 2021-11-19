Body found in Easton quarry identified as Ellensburg woman

LONDON (AP) — WHAT IS THIS NEW COVID-19 VARIANT IN SOUTH AFRICA?. South African scientists identified a new version of the coronavirus this week that they say is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. It’s unclear where the new variant actually arose, but it was first detected by scientists in South Africa and has now been seen in travelers to Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities on Friday released the names of 51 people presumed dead after a devastating methane explosion in a coal mine in Siberia, believed to be the deadliest since 2010. The list with names of 46 miners and five rescuers was published online by the government of...
U.S. stocks fell aggressively on Black Friday after a new Covid-19 variant was found in South Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped about 905 points, or 2.5 percent, for its worst day of the year, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slid 2.3 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively. The Dow was down more than 1,000 points at session lows. Friday was a shortened trading day, with U.S. markets closing at 1 p.m. ET because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
(CNN) — The United States is working to quickly learn more about the newly identified coronavirus variant B.1.1.529, which was first identified in South Africa. South Africa's health minister announced Thursday the discovery of the variant, which appears to be spreading rapidly in parts of the country. Currently, "there's no...
Sharbat Gula, famously known as the green-eyed “Afghan Girl” from National Geographic's 1985 magazine cover, has received refuge in Italy amid efforts to evacuate Afghans after the Taliban took over the country three months ago when the U.S. withdrew its remaining troops from Afghanistan. Italy organized Gula's evacuation in response...
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Solomon Islands’ decision to switch its diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to Beijing has been blamed for arson and looting in the national capital Honiara, where protesters are demanding the prime minister’s resignation. Australian police, troops and diplomats are helping local police restore peace and order...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused a group of individuals of planning to stage a coup next week. Zelensky warned of "internal challenges" facing Ukraine, beyond the growing tensions over Russia's buildup of forces near the Ukrainian border. "We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation...
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan to meet with local officials as part of a much larger delegation trip to visit several Asian nations. “After celebrating Thanksgiving with U.S. troops in Korea, I just touched down in Taiwan. After stops in Japan and Korea, it’ll be good to connect with leaders here to discuss a whole host of economic and national security issues,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) tweeted on Thursday.
WASHINGTON — A polyp removed during President Joe Biden's colonoscopy last week "is a benign, slow-growing, but thought to be precancerous lesion" for which no more action is required at this time, the White House physician said in a letter released on Wednesday. The polyp was identified as a "tubular...
New York (CNN Business) — Wall Street is in a frenzy on Black Friday as stocks around the world tumbled in the face of a new Covid-19 variant. US equities took a dive at the open and continued their downward path. With less than one hour left in the shortened trading session, the Dow was trading about 950 points lower. Oil prices were also badly hit.
Comments / 0