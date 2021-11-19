ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans Celebrate Rittenhouse Verdict by Floating Him Internship Offers

By Peter Wade
 6 days ago

Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges on Friday after shooting three people and killing two of them during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. Republicans were thrilled.

“Congratulations to Kyle Rittenhouse for being found INNOCENT of all charges. It’s called being found NOT GUILTY,” former President Donald Trump wrote in a statement Friday evening. “And by the way, if that’s not self defense, nothing is!”

“Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty, my friends!” Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) said in a video posted to his Instagram . He added a caption offering Rittenhouse an internship in his congressional office. “Kyle, if you want an internship, reach out to me,” the caption read.

Cawthorn isn’t the first Republican to suggest Rittenhouse should come to D.C. as a congressional intern. That honor goes to Cawthorn’s fellow GOP troll Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who is currently under federal investigation for sex trafficking a minor . After the verdict came in, Gaetz retweeted a post from earlier this week where he said that Rittenhouse would “make a great congressional intern.”

“Kyle Rittenhouse committed no crimes,” Gaetz added in a separate tweet . “Acquitted on ALL COUNTS! Now do BLM… “

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) joined in, too, saying he would “arm wrestle” Gaetz “to get dibs for Kyle as an intern.”

Gosar was censured and stripped of his committee assignments by the House last week for sharing an anime video portraying himself in a violent fantasy attacking and killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

“I believe justice has been served,” wrote Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), who represents the state where Rittenhouse killed two people.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) wrote, “Justice! Rittenhouse Not Guilty on all counts.” Massie also shared a video of the verdict being read, adding that “there is hope for our country.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) celebrated by tweeting, “NOT GUILTY!” adding, “This is why in America we have trial by jury, not by media.”

Multiple lawmakers have called out President Biden, claiming that he labeled Rittenhouse a “white supremacist” by posting a video that included a frame depicting Rittenhouse in bashing Trump for refusing to denounce white supremacy last year.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) called on the president to apologize publicly.

Rittenhouse, as a reminder, traveled to a racial justice protest with an AR-15-style rifle, brandished it in the street, and wound up shooting three people, killing two of them.

This breaking news post has been updated.

