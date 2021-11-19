ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Crow Creek bridge work to impact midtown Tulsa traffic for several months

By Ryan Love
 6 days ago
Lane closures will significantly impact midtown Tulsa traffic starting Monday, the City of Tulsa announced Friday.

Northbound lanes on the Peoria bridge over Crow Creek at East 32nd Street will be closed Monday in preparation for the bridge replacement project.

Two-way traffic will be open in the southbound lane with one lane for each direction.

Starting Nov. 29, Peoria will be completely closed at 32nd Street until the bridge work is completed in summer 2022.

The city is recommending that drivers traveling between 31st and 41st take Riverside or Lewis.

Tri-Star Construction is contracted to handle the $2,275,558 project funded by the Improve Our Tulsa sales tax.

Weber's Root Beer prepares to welcome 5th generation owners

Tulsa made then, Tulsa made now. Weber's is staying in the family as the 5th generation gears up to take over in the new year. According to the restaurant's website, Weber's was first created in the late 1800s. Oscar "Weber" Bilby moved to Oklahoma as a farmer, but he loved to experiment with soft drink condiments. After many tries, Bilby had put together a secret recipe of 14 ingredients that would eventually become Weber's famous Superior Root Beer.
