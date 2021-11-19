Crow Creek bridge work to impact midtown Tulsa traffic for several months
Lane closures will significantly impact midtown Tulsa traffic starting Monday, the City of Tulsa announced Friday.
Northbound lanes on the Peoria bridge over Crow Creek at East 32nd Street will be closed Monday in preparation for the bridge replacement project.
Two-way traffic will be open in the southbound lane with one lane for each direction.
Starting Nov. 29, Peoria will be completely closed at 32nd Street until the bridge work is completed in summer 2022.
The city is recommending that drivers traveling between 31st and 41st take Riverside or Lewis.
Tri-Star Construction is contracted to handle the $2,275,558 project funded by the Improve Our Tulsa sales tax.
>> See live traffic updates in Tulsa here
Trending Stories :
- Julius Jones death sentence commuted, will serve life in prison
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Saint Francis Health System working to comply with federal vaccine mandates
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Family remembers 22-year-old Tulsa woman killed in car
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple , Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
Comments / 0