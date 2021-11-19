Bakery Shut Down By Allegheny County Health Department

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A bakery has been shut down by the Allegheny County Health Department.

The Paddy-Wagon Bakery in Dormont was ordered to close Thursday.

The bakery was open and operating without a valid health permit, the Health Department said.

The bakery’s Facebook page said it makes vegan, gluten free and diabetic friendly baked goods and the Health Department said it was selling at farmers markets in the county.

When the closure order is removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated .