Summers County, WV

Santa Arrests Summers County Sheriff

By by rebecca stalnaker
 6 days ago

BREAKING NEWS: Santa has arrested the Sheriff of Summers County! For a good cause.

According to a report from Summers County Deputies, Santa is incredibly adamant about making sure the children and families in Summers County who are in need, have a great Christmas. Because of this, he has arrested the Sheriff of Summers County so that he can take over Team 900 (Summers County Sheriff's Department) and complete this mission.

Now, Santa and his newly acquired deputies are asking for a little help from the community. The department is now accepting monetary donations for this project. There are a few different ways to submit a donation. The first option is to drop off donations at the Sheriff's Office during normal business hours. Donations may also be mailed to 123 Temple Street, Hinton WV, 25951. If writing a check, please make it payable to Summers County Sheriff Department, per the report.

The report further states that if Santa is successful in his mission, he has agreed to turn the department and Team 900 back over to Sheriff Faris. Consider helping Santa and his deputies help the people of Summers County this holiday season.

For more information, contact the Sheriff's Department by calling 304-466-7111 or reach out through the department's Facebook page.

The post Santa Arrests Summers County Sheriff appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

