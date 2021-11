For many people, the ultimate dream once involved landing a lucrative job at a blue-chip corporation, cashing in year-end bonuses and sailing in the Bahamas on paid vacations. Some of us are just graduating college and anticipate getting our first big tech job, and some of us have been working at the same job we hate for years, just to stay afloat. For those looking for long-term success, it's important you recognize the trap you might be stepping into, or the prison you have been living in for years.

JOBS ・ 4 DAYS AGO