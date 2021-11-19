ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rare first printing of US Constitution sells for record $43M

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — A rare first printing of the U.S. Constitution sold at Sotheby’s in New York for $43.2 million, a record price for a document or book sold at auction. The buyer, hedge fund manager Kenneth Griffin, will loan the document to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AFP

Rare original copy of US constitution auctioned for $43 mn

An extremely rare original copy of the US Constitution sold Thursday for $43 million -- a world record for a historical document at auction -- with a cryptocurrency consortium that coveted the text outbid by another investor. A Sotheby's spokesman said the sale -- for $43.2 million including commissions -- was a world record for a historical document offered at auction.
POLITICS
Coinspeaker

ConstitutionDAO Loses Auction Bid for Rare US Constitution after Raising $47M

ConstitutionDAO was outbid by an unknown buyer at Sotheby’s auction for an original physical copy of the US Constitution. ConstitutionDAO, a consortium of crypto investors who generated $47 million to buy a unique, first-edition copy of the US Constitution, lost their purchase bid. The failed bid took place at a Sotheby’s auction on Thursday evening, where ConstitutionDAO was outbid by an unknown buyer at $43.2 million. In light of this, according to reports, all the contributing members of ConstitutionDAO will receive reimbursement of their investment minus the transaction fee.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
State
Arkansas State
New York City, NY
Government
ARTnews

ARTnews Market Brief: Blum & Poe Represents Umar Rashid, Record Set for Tseng Kwong Chi, and More

Blum & Poe to Represent Umar Rashid, Thornton Dial Estate Blum & Poe now represents Los Angeles–based artist Umar Rashid and the estate of Thornton Dial. Rashid’s first solo exhibition at the gallery is currently on view at its Los Angeles location. In his new paintings, drawings, and sculptural work, Rashid continues his project centered around a fictitious 16th-century regime that he dubs the Frenglish Empire. The project examines the aftermath of colonial empires. The Alabama-born artist Dial, who died in 2016, rose to prominence in the 1980s by making monumental assemblages of found materials. Anthony Meier Fine Arts Adds Saif Azzuz...
VISUAL ART
Design Taxi

Bison Uncover Trove Of Ancient Rock Art In Canada, As The Prophecies Foretold

Back in December 2019, the Wanuskewin Heritage Park reintroduced bison to land inhabited by Canada’s First Nations people, over a century after the creature was nearly hunted into extinction. The Elders of Wahpeton Dakota had long believed the bison would bring them good luck, and as it turns out, it took less than a year for fortune to bear fruit.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Walton
Person
Sam Walton
Washington Post

A family confronts White privilege

In the final installment of our series Teens in America, what it sounds like for the family of one 17-year-old to confront White privilege and racism. With Thanksgiving coming up this week, a lot of us might be feeling anxious about seeing relatives we may not have seen in a while, especially if we don’t always see eye to eye with them. We might be bracing for some awkward conversations or even some intense debates around politics or what we’ve been seeing on the news.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Dirt

Historic Farm Compound in New York’s Hudson Valley Asks $15 Million

Click here to read the full article. The Chatham town area in New York’s Hudson Valley seems almost quintessentially Hometown, U.S.A. The countryside of rolling hills and horse farms is punctuated by small towns that are both vibrant and sleepy. Old-time variety stores are interspersed with quaint bookshops, yarn stores, and delis that serve the latest trends in avocado toast and artisanal cheeses. Asking an eye-watering $15 million, and listed with Nancy Felcetto at Brown Harris Stevens, the 157-acre White Bridge Farm, in Old Chatham, exemplifies the area’s bucolic vibe. The farm is anchored by a thoroughly restored and updated circa 1775 main house set...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Constitution#U S Constitution#Art Directors#Auction#Ap#Sotheby#Americans#Crystal Bridges#Goldman
TIME

The ‘First Thanksgiving’ Story Covers Up the All Too Real Violence in Early America

The 17th century is having a moment. In 2019, the world observed the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Virginia. This year marks 400 years since English Pilgrims and Wampanoags allegedly sat down to a three-day feast in territory the immigrants called Plymouth. These events have drawn extraordinary public attention . But each only makes sense when seen in the context of a century that defined enduring aspects of American life, especially European colonists’ efforts to take possession of Indigenous lands.
SOCIETY
buzzfeednews.com

A New Photo Exhibition Challenges Assumptions About Native Americans

Unity about anything is rare these days in the United States, but there is a remarkable show of consensus among Native American people about what issues are most important to them. A survey of more than 6,000 Native citizens from over 400 tribes around the country was conducted by the nonprofit IllumiNative. The results, which were published in October 2020, are now visualized in an online exhibition, The Indigenous Futures Storytelling Project, that highlights mental health, violence against women, loss of language and cultural practices, protection of the land, and care for older adults.
PHOTOGRAPHY
CBS Boston

QAnon Shaman, Andrew Cuomo Top Jon Keller’s National Turkeys List

BOSTON (CBS) – Supposedly, turkeys are scarce at the supermarkets this year. (Not at any market I’ve seen, but that’s another story.) But they were easy to find in the national news this year. You couldn’t flip on the news without tripping over a rafter of them. So, it is only after extensive deliberation that we offer our top four: The “QAnon Shaman” Out of all the deluded turkeys who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, Jacob Chansley, the so-called QAnon Shaman, gets a special spot on our menu. He led the invading hordes, screaming obscenities and demanding lawmakers be hauled...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
AFP

Daughter of first American in space on next Blue Origin flight

Sixty years after her father's historic flight, she too will cross the final frontier: Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of the first American in space Alan Shepard, will be one of six passengers on Blue Origin's next flight. Jeff Bezos' space company announced Tuesday its third crewed flight will launch on December 9, from Blue's base in West Texas. Churchley and American television personality Michael Strahan, who co-hosts "Good Morning America," are guests on the voyage -- a roughly 10-minute round-trip to the internationally-recognized boundary of space, and back again. The other four are paying customers: space industry executive and philanthropist Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick, Bess Ventures founder Lane Bess, and Cameron Bess. Lane and Cameron Bess will become the first parent-child pair to fly in space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Walmart
rolling out

The bloody history of Thanksgiving: A national ‘Day of Mourning’

Thanksgiving has always been marketed in America as a day of feasting with love, but its origins are rarely discussed. Thanksgiving dates back to when English colonizers arrived to Plymouth, Massachusetts in 1621 on the Mayflower, a small ship, and feasted with the Wampanoag natives, according to History Extra. What happened after the feast is why many Native Americans refer to Thanksgiving as a “Day of Mourning,” and a protest against America.
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy