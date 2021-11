"Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — Definitive Edition" has turned out to be a profound disappointment for even the most diehard "GTA" fans. The remastered collection of "Grand Theft Auto 3," "GTA: San Andreas," and "GTA: Vice City" has been met with ridicule for its funny glitches and unintentionally creepy bugs. These issues and more led to the trilogy collection being temporarily pulled from PC storefronts. "GTA: The Trilogy" has become the worst rated game of 2021, with outlets such as Tom's Guide comparing the release of "GTA: The Trilogy" to the fiasco that surrounded "Cyberpunk 2077" last year. Now, Rockstar Games has acknowledged the fan complaints and offered an apology for the sorry state of this much-anticipated release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO