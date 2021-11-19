Brilliant Chess Game Finale by World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen Has Been Added to ‘Chess Board Rapture’ NFT Collection
Latest digital art film from Citrusw00d Productions immortalizes the conclusion of Carlsen's 2016 World Chess Championship title match playoff victory. NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A Magnus Carlsen chess brilliancy that wrapped up his successful 2016 World Chess Championship match defense has been minted by Citrusw00d Productions...www.maryvilleforum.com
Comments / 0