Lady Gaga Gushes Over ‘Beautiful and Loving’ Bradley Cooper and ‘Legend’ Ridley Scott

 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujhjH_0d27oTey00

Lady Gaga is opening up about two directors in her life, Bradley Cooper and Ridley Scott.

“Extra’s” Special Correspondent Samantha Harris caught up with Gaga at the “House of Gucci” premiere in L.A., where the singer stunned in a sparkly Valentino gown and Tiffany jewelry.

Her role as Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci” marks her first movie since “A Star Is Born” with Bradley Cooper.

She told Samantha, “As you know, I loved working with Bradley Cooper. He is a tremendously beautiful and loving and an amazing human being. He's wildly creative. He's a true visionary. And I didn't know if I could ever meet someone that would believe in me the way that he did, but Ridley did. And Ridley is truly a legend and it's been an absolute dream to work with him. And I've never had a better artistic experience.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21p2Fi_0d27oTey00

Gushing over all of her castmates, she insisted there is no fashion competition when it comes to co-star Jared Leto. “You know what? It's not about outdoing each other. It's about working together. I love Jared so much and, you know, I'm not competitive with other people. I'm competitive with myself.”

She went on, “This cast… I had the most amazing time working with everybody.” She went on, “I came up and there was no music blasting. I started blasting Tony Bennett’s ‘Rags to Riches’… because we deserve music, this cast is music. If there is nothing I am proud of more, it is my ensemble.”

“House of Gucci” opens November 24.

