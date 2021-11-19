Massachusetts single-family home sales declined significantly in October

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The economic blow of COVID-19 sent statewide sales of single-family homes on a downward spiral.

According to a new report from The Warren Group, sales of single-family homes and condos were down significantly last month. Due to low inventory levels and record-high prices as a result of the pandemic.

The average single-family sale price increased by 9.9 percent from 455,000 to 500,000. That marked a new all-time-high for the average sale price for the month of October.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.