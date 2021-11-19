ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF Giants News: Three free agents the Giants are rumored to be in on

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's time for the hills to come alive with the sound of free agent...

www.giants365.com

ClutchPoints

Dez Bryant’s brutal reaction to Giants firing Jason Garrett

The New York Giants made the easy decision to fire offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday following an embarrassing Monday Night Football performance from the offense. Just about everyone weighed in on the news, but former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant’s response was the most brutal of all. Bryant tweeted out his reaction, and in doing so left an inspiring message for Kadarius Toney while taking a hilarious shot at Garrett.
NFL
giants365.com

Giants reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Angels starting pitcher

It's not a splashy potential signing, but is is an effective one. According to multiple reports, the San Francisco Giants are in the midst of advanced negotiations with Los Angeles Angels pitcher Alex Cobb. The 34-year-old right-handed pitcher was 8-3 in 2021, recording a 3.76 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 18 starts.
MLB
#Free Agents#Sf Giants#Cincinnati Reds#Sf Giants News#The San Francisco Giants
SFGate

San Francisco Giants reportedly 'underwhelmed' with free agent Kris Bryant's game

The San Francisco Giants are confronting an offseason full of enormous implications, including, reportedly, whether or not to re-sign Kris Bryant. The Giants got Bryant at the trade deadline this season from the Chicago Cubs in a big splash that signaled the team’s commitment to the excellent standard it had set for itself up to that point in the year. Of course, in getting Bryant, San Francisco also got his expiring contract that made him an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Giants 'Have Been Incredibly Aggressive' in Search for Starting Pitching

The San Francisco Giants need starting pitching, and they are reportedly taking an "incredibly aggressive" approach to the position this offseason. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported as much Monday, noting Logan Webb was the only starting pitcher who is currently slated into the rotation. "The expectation is that they will sign multiple starting pitchers in the coming days," Passan wrote while also pointing out San Francisco is a desirable location for free agents after a successful 2021 campaign.
MLB
East Bay Times

SF Giants’ Posey adds another Silver Slugger award on his way into retirement

Buster Posey homered on his first swing of 2021 and ended up putting together one of the finest offensive seasons of his career, earning the catcher his fifth Silver Slugger award on Thursday. Posey, 34, announced his retirement last week, a mild surprise considering how productive he was at the...
MLB
McCovey Chronicles

Wednesday BP: Which free agents should the Giants pursue?

The stove is starting to heat up, with yesterday’s news about Noah Syndergaard signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels. And for the first time in a few years, it seems possible that the San Francisco Giants might pursue a top-tier free agent or work up a big trade. Eventually. Kind of slow at the moment, but that’s okay. At the time of this being written there is still no word on Brandon Belt’s decision on whether or not to accept the qualifying offer. And that feels like it will probably be the only big news of the week for the Giants.
NFL
editorials24.com

SF Giants Updated Outlook: 2x All-Star SP Johnny Cueto is Now a Free Agent

The San Francisco Giants updated Team Outlook after 2x All-Star SP Johnny Cueto is now a free agent. The Giants declined Cueto’s $22M team option for a $5M buyout https://editorials24.com/outlooks/?league=mlb&team=2582. Steve Nash says Nets aren’t among top teams: ‘We got a lot of work to do’. By James Carter. A...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
thespun.com

Giants Get Encouraging News On Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants were hoping that having a bye this past weekend would help speed along Saquon Barkley’s recovery and that he would have a chance to play by the time the team was back on the field in Week 11. A latest update indicated that the Giants may...
NFL
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Ex-Giants, Jets defensive lineman announces retirement

Former New York Giants and New York Jets defensive lineman Damon Harrison announced his retirement Saturday on Twitter. Leaving out the same way I came in…with my head held high and unapologetic. It’s been real @NFL thanks for giving a kid from the projects of New Iberia & Lake Charles Louisiana a chance. I made history!!! They said I couldn’t do it but I did it! #Rags2Riches Snacks OUT.
NFL
giants365.com

SF Giants News: Krukow discusses injuries that led to Posey retirement

Good morning, baseball fans! I don't know about you, but I still have mornings where I forget that Buster Posey has retired, and then the memory comes crashing down, and I get really sad before I've even had coffee. It's going to be a long process to come to terms with the fact that he's no longer on the San Francisco Giants.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Chris Taylor Rumors: Giants, Rangers & Red Sox Among Interested Teams

In addition to the Dodgers and Detroit Tigers, the San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers are pursuing Taylor as well, David Vassegh said on SportsNet LA: "From what I've been told from sources around baseball, the Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants are two teams that are definitely in on Chris Taylor. According to Juan Toribio of MLB.com, the Boston Red Sox, Miami Marlins and others are interested in Taylor as well: The utility man is drawing interest from the Red Sox, Cardinals, Rangers, G...
MLB
chatsports.com

Nick Castellanos rumors - Marlins, Giants looking to improve Reds 2022 draft

Nicholas Castellanos, Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants, Southwest Ranches, Jon Morosi, Taylor Trammell, Archbishop Edward A. McCarthy High School, Michael Lorenzen, Cincinnati. Nick Castellanos formally rejected the Qualifying Offer issued his way by the Cincinnati Reds following his brilliant 2021 season, and subsequently became a free agent again...
MLB
giants365.com

Giants protect Ramos, Hjelle, and Rodriguez

The San Francisco Giants made a flurry of moves on Friday at the Nov. 19 deadline to set the 40-man roster prior to the Rule 5 Draft. The Giants opted to protect three players: outfielder Heliot Ramos, right-handed starting pitcher Sean Hjelle, and right-handed reliever Randy Rodriguez. To make room on the 40-man roster for the three prospects, the team designated for assignment right-handed reliever Jay Jackson, and returned 2020 Rule 5 draftee Dedniel Nuñez, a right-handed reliever, to the New...
MLB
AllBucs

Buccaneers vs. Giants: Three Matchups to Watch

The Buccaneers are back in primetime since their Week 6 win over the Eagles as they head into their first Monday Night Football matchup of the season with the Giants. Tampa Bay received a good scare last year on MNF against New York and it's suffice to say Bruce Arians and Co. don't want to go through another scare like that, again.
NFL
giants365.com

Tim Lincecum highlights new Giants on the HoF ballot

The Baseball Writers' Association of America has added 13 names to the ballot for the Hall of Fame class of 2022, and four of them are former San Francisco Giants. Most notable is one of the players nearest and dearest to almost every Giants fan's heart: Tim Lincecum. While Lincecum reached some of the highest highs in the sport — winning back-to-back Cy Young Awards in 2008 and 2009, and then being a part of three championship teams — he's very unlikely to get voted in due to the shortness of b...
MLB

