ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

The True Meaning Behind 'Bitter' By Summer Walker & Cardi B

By Harrison Branham
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer Walker's latest album "Still Over It" has been an instant hit with fans. The R&B star's sophomore album dropped November 5 and followed her wildly successful debut record "Over It." Whereas Walker's first album became a smash for its more fun-loving tracks, fans anticipated "Still Over It" to...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Cardi B Shares New Song “Bet It”: Listen

Cardi B is back with her first solo song since February’s “Up.” The new track, “Bet It,” opens Warner Records’ Bruised (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Netflix Film). The album also features new songs from City Girls (“Scared”), Latto, Rapsody, H.E.R., Saweetie, Flo Milli, Erica Banks, Young M.A, Baby Tate, and more. Hear Cardi B’s “Bet It,” along with the full Bruised soundtrack, below.
MUSIC
1051thebounce.com

Fans React To Halle Berry Calling Cardi B ‘The Queen of Hip-Hop’

Halle Berry is promoting her film Bruised; the soundtrack will feature Cardi B and several other women rappers. During the LA leg of the press tour for the film, which is Berry’s directorial debut, the actress praises Cardi B and in doing so calls her “The Queen of Hip-Hop.”. Cardi...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Cardi B Drops Knockout New Song ‘Bet It’ for Bruised Soundtrack

Cardi B is stepping back into the ring. The rapper dropped her second solo song of the year, “Bet It,” from fighting movie Bruised. It’s off a soundtrack co-curated by Cardi and Halle Berry, who makes her directorial debut with the film. Other artists featured include City Girls, H.E.R., Saweetie, Flo Milli, and Rapsody. “Bet It” is two and a half minutes of hard, confident bars: “Ain’t no half-steppin’, all I do is break records,” she opens. “Now I play chess so a bitch can’t check her.” Cardi also goes on to reference her stylish court appearances, historic Best Rap Album Grammy win, and massive 2019 Met Gala dress. The song follows February’s No. 1 hit “Up,” along with her more recent features on Lizzo’s “Rumors” and Normani’s “Wild Side.” It also comes ahead of another public appearance for Cardi B to rap about in the future: hosting the American Music Awards this Sunday, November 21.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sza
Person
Summer Walker
Person
Cardi B.
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Reacts To Praise From Project Pat

While Cardi B and Nicki Minaj fans continue to try to manufacture beef between the two New York City icons, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper has been completely unfazed. And despite her ongoing legal battle resulting from an alleged club assault a couple of years ago, Cardi has kept it pushing, and has recently promoted a ton of positivity.
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Cardi B feared her hair would fall out

Cardi B feared her hair would fall out after giving birth to her son. The 29-year-old rap star – who has Kulture, three, and a baby boy who was born on September 6 – has taken to Twitter to discuss her post-pregnancy fears. Alongside a selfie, Cardi wrote: “So I’ve...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker "Still Over It" Review

If you’ve kept up with Summer Walker over the years, you likely already know about her tumultuous relationship with 30-year-old record producer, London on da Track. The R&B sensation welcomed a child with him earlier this year, officially making him a father of four and her a mother of one. This goes on to become a central theme in her newest album as Walker explores her role in London’s life as his "4th Baby Mama," grappling with how it affects her own life, too.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The True Meaning#Red Flags#Da Track
breezejmu.org

Review | Summer Walker is ‘Still Over It’ on sophomore album

Reeling from the success of her critically acclaimed debut album, “Over It,” 25-year-old R&B singer Summer Walker finally released her follow-up album Nov. 5, aptly titled, “Still Over It.”. Walker has faced her fair share of public controversies throughout her career. Most recently, her on-again, off-again relationship with music producer...
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Summer Walker is the new queen of the ‘Billboard’ 200

Summer Walker is reigning over the Billboard 200 chart as her new album, Still Over It, debuted at number one. The 25-year-old singer’s second studio album earned 166,000 units in its first week. This marks the biggest week for an R&B album in 2021, and Still Over It is the first R&B album by a woman to top the Billboard 200 in more than five years. Solange’s A Seat at the Table ruled for one week in October 2016.
CELEBRITIES
GreenwichTime

Hear Cardi B Boast Her Success on New Track ‘Bet It’

Cardi B has dropped a new single, “Bet It.” The hard-hitting track comes off the soundtrack to Halle Berry’s directorial debut, Bruised, which recently arrived in theaters. Cardi B and Berry executive-produced the soundtrack, which also features new songs from City Girls, Latto, Rapsody, H.E.R., Saweetie, Flo Milli, Erica Banks,...
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Cardi B Almost Collabed with BTS

This Sunday, Cardi B will be making her hosting debut at the 2021 American Music Awards, which will be happening live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. She's not exactly kicking it back, but this time, like us, she's going to have more time to watch the entire thing without worrying about an act of her own. And she said that she's pretty pumped to watch the awesome lineup of artists, including BTS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
imdb.com

The Craziest, Most Cardi B Things Cardi B Has Ever Said

Cardi B has her own special way with words. Over the years, the music star has become just as famous for her hits as she has for her unique vernacular. Does okuuuurrrr ring a bell? Our point exactly. With a slate of catch phrases, the 29-year-old hitmaker has developed a language all her own and is not afraid to speak her mind with it. As soon as she kicks off a sentence with, "You wanna know something?" we definitely want to know. The usual result? Some of the craziest, at times shocking and definitely entertaining sound bites in Hollywood. And, luckily for fans, she's hosting the 2021 American Music Awards on November 21—a night we can guarantee will...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Cardi B reveals that she was supposed to collaborate with BTS

Cardi B has revealed that she was supposed to collaborate with BTS on a new single, before their schedules clashed to prevent it from happening. BTS have shared some high-profile collaborations across 2021 so far, including ‘My Universe’, their song with Coldplay, and a remix of ‘Butter’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
SHAPE

Cardi B Drinks Alkaline Water to Promote Hair Growth — Can That Help?

Cardi B's hair always looks amazing, whether she's sporting a mini pink bob for the Grammys or a longer, glossy style for one of the many ads in her Reebok partnership. But it's not just about debuting new colors, lengths, and styles for the 29-year-old singer. Behind the scenes, Cardi B puts in effort to maintain healthy hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Cardi B Makes Dramatic Statement on 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet

The rapper and host of the night opted for a dramatic Schiaparelli look to walk the red carpet at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night. Wearing a bold gold mask with oversized dangling earrings, Cardi also donned an elegant black strapless dress with an attached veil and long gloves that featured gold nails.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy