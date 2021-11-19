7 recent physician study insights

The side hustle—a means of making income outside of one’s main form of employment—has become nothing short of a modern day cultural and societal phenomenon. While some turn to side hustles purely for extra income, others take advantage of the opportunity to flex their creative and intellectual muscles outside of their day jobs. Despite popular perception, side hustles are not limited to delivery work, with physicians well-positioned to pursue some particularly compelling activities. In a recent Finity Group article, several side hustles for doctors are described. We took a look at the ideas from the article and determined, in no particular order, our favorite five:

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 14 DAYS AGO