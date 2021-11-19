ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 recent physician study insights

By Patsy Newitt -
beckersasc.com
 7 days ago

Here are seven study insights to know, published by Becker's Hospital Review in the last two weeks:. 1. Female physicians have been bearing the brunt of family-related burdens exacerbated by COVID-19, a study published in JAMA Open Network found. 2. Early result acceptance...

www.beckersasc.com

Comments / 0

beckersasc.com

10 total joint ASC physicians to know

Here are 10 physicians who perform outpatient total joint replacements:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Ariana Portalatin at aportalatin@beckershealthcare.com. James Caillouette, MD. Newport Orthopedic Institute (Newport Beach, Calif.). Dr. Caillouette performs about 600...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckersasc.com

What ASCs offer physicians that hospitals don't

While hospitals can often offer higher salaries for physicians, ASCs can offer consistency and ownership stake. Barry Dison is administrator of Advanced Surgical Care of Baton Rouge, La. He spoke with Becker's ASC Review on ways ASCs can incentivize physicians. Question: How can ASCs compete with hospitals to recruit top...
HEALTH SERVICES
Yale Daily News

Yale physicians take part in OpEd Project

Yale psychiatry resident Amanda Calhoun has recently published four opinion pieces in Time, MedPage and Psychiatry Times as a Public Voices Fellow with the OpEd project. Calhoun’s pieces discuss intersectionality, racial disparities in the healthcare industry and the experience of being a Black physician. She is a member of the 2021-22 Public Voices Cohort at Yale, alongside her colleagues Emma Zang, assistant professor of sociology, and Ada Fenick, associate professor in the Department of Pediatrics. The OpEd Project aims to bring together leaders from underrepresented communities who can provide perspectives on important issues.
HEALTH
iBerkshires.com

Physician Joins CHP Berkshire Pediatrics

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Dr. Laura Need has joined CHP Berkshire Pediatrics. A graduate of Harvard Medical School and Wellesley College, Dr. Need practiced at Yogman Pediatric Associates P.C./Mount Auburn Pediatrics in Cambridge before moving to the Berkshires to join CHP Berkshire Pediatrics. She has been on staff at Mount Auburn...
PITTSFIELD, MA
AMA

Medicare physician payment schedules

The CY 2022 Medicare Physician Payment Schedule Final Rule updates payment policies and rates as well as other provisions for services offered on or after Jan. 1, 2022, under the Medicare Physician Payment Schedule. The AMA provides final rule summary (PDF) of the 2022 Medicare Physician Payment Schedule and Quality...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckersasc.com

Gastrointestinal surgeon named NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn's chief of surgery

New York City-based NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn named Akuezunkpa O. Ude Welcome, MD, chief of the department of surgery, the hospital said Nov. 19. Dr. Ude Welcome is a bariatric and minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgeon who has spent 11 years in departments of surgery at NYU Langone Health and NYC Health + Hospitals-Bellevue. Last year alone, she completed 500 bariatric procedures, 20 percent of which were done robotically.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckersasc.com

Keys to adding orthopedic procedures to multispecialty ASCs

Multispecialty ambulatory surgery centers are increasingly incorporating orthopedic and spine procedure service lines, which have clear benefits compared to hospital settings for both patients and ASC operators. During Becker's ASC Review's The Business & Operations of ASCs, in a session sponsored by Mizuho OSI, a manufacturer of orthopedic specialty surgical...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

7 recent cancer study findings

Recent oncology studies have focused on a national decrease in mortality rates, immunosuppressive cells' responses to stress signals and more. Here are seven oncology-related studies Becker's has covered since Oct. 27, starting with the most recent. 1. Patients with clonal hematopoiesis, an asymptomatic blood condition, can safely serve as stem...
CANCER
physiciansweekly.com

5 Side Hustles for Physicians

The side hustle—a means of making income outside of one’s main form of employment—has become nothing short of a modern day cultural and societal phenomenon. While some turn to side hustles purely for extra income, others take advantage of the opportunity to flex their creative and intellectual muscles outside of their day jobs. Despite popular perception, side hustles are not limited to delivery work, with physicians well-positioned to pursue some particularly compelling activities. In a recent Finity Group article, several side hustles for doctors are described. We took a look at the ideas from the article and determined, in no particular order, our favorite five:
HEALTH SERVICES
beckersasc.com

Physician Partners of America to add ASCs in Florida

Physician Partners of America wants to expand its ASC presence in Florida, the pain management practice said Nov. 11. The Tampa, Fla.-based chain said it plans to add ASCs through 2023 in Orange Park, West Palm Beach and other cities on the state's east coast to help curb opioid overuse and overdoses.
FLORIDA STATE
sanjuanjournal.com

PeaceHealth welcomes new family physician

Steven Hoang, DO, has joined the PeaceHealth Medical Group Family Practice at PeaceHealth Peace Island Medical. Dr. Hoang comes to Peace Island from Spokane, WA., where he recently completed a residency program through the University of Washington Family Medicine Residency Network. He earned his degree in osteopathic medicine from the University of North Texas Health Science Center College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
MedicalXpress

Doctoring and parenting in a pandemic: Female physicians bore the brunt

A new study shows just how much of a toll the pandemic has taken on physicians who have children at home—especially those who are mothers. Not only did it disrupt the home and work lives of female physician-parents more often, but long-term data on their mental health shows a sizable gender gap erupted in their risk of depression and anxiety compared with their male counterparts.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Medscape News

Is Mindfulness Key to Helping Physicians With Mental Health?

In 2011, the Mayo Clinic began surveying physicians about burnout and found 45% of physicians experienced at least one symptom, such as emotional exhaustion, finding work no longer meaningful, feelings of ineffectiveness, and depersonalizing patients. Associated manifestations can range from headache and insomnia to impaired memory and decreased attention. Fast...
MENTAL HEALTH
beckersasc.com

The biggest trends 3 ASC CEOs are following

Recruiting and retaining staff amid a nationwide healthcare workforce shortage and finding ways to capitalize on the shift to outpatient are among the top priorities for ASC administrators in 2022. Three CEOs of surgery centers in Michigan, Virginia and New York expand on the key trends occurring in their markets.
HEALTH
beckersasc.com

$600M acquisition gives EyeCare Partners 1,000 physicians in 18 states

St. Louis-based EyeCare Partners finalized its $600 million purchase of Cincinnati-based CEI Vision Partners, the company said in a Nov. 23 news release. EyeCare Partners said that with the deal — its largest ever — it now has more than 300 ophthalmologists and 700 optometrists operating in 18 states, according to the release.
CINCINNATI, OH
beckersasc.com

Who is exempt from the CMS COVID-19 vaccination mandate?

CMS issued an emergency regulation Nov. 4 requiring COVID-19 vaccination for staff at healthcare facilities, including ASCs, participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs. In an interim final rule released Nov. 5, the agency laid out the organizations that are exempt from the mandate. They are:. Physician offices not regulated by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Physicians, scientists felt heard at COP26

Health professionals are finally feeling heard after the United Nations climate conference, COP26, in Glasgow, The Washington Post reported Nov. 22. More than 100 physicians and healthcare professionals traveled to Glasgow to push the message that climate change is a public health emergency and a health threat multiplier. Those on...
PUBLIC HEALTH

